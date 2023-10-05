Pakistan reach kabaddi semis

HANGZHOU: Pakistan advanced into the semi-finals of the men’s kabaddi competition on Thursday after beating Malaysia 58-32 in their final Group ‘B’ clash of the Asian Games, ensuring at least a medal with their passage to the last four.

In a winner-takes-all clash Malaysia looked good in phases but couldn’t resist the challenge from Pakistan, who are now at least assured of a bronze even if they were to lose the semi-final against the top-placed finisher of Group ‘A’.

Elsewhere at the Games, Pakistan’s interest in the badminton tournament ended after Murad Ali and Mohammad Irfan Saeed lost their men’s doubles last-16 clash 14-21, 11-21 to Cheuk Him Law and Shing Choi Yeung of Hong Kong.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2023