6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts New Delhi, Nepal: Indian media

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted New Delhi and parts of Nepal on Tuesday, India media reported.

According to initial assessments by India’s National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was measured at 5km. The epicenter of the quake was located in Nepal.

Meanwhile, the Solar System Geometry Survey said on X that the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.7 while its depth was 7km.

The Hindustan Times reported that the earthquake lasted for more than 40 seconds and triggered panic among residents who rushed out of their houses.

Separately, the NDTV said two earthquakes — of magnitudes 4.6 and 6.2 —were reported in Nepal in the time span on 25 minutes. The first earthquake hit Nepal at 2:25pm while the second was reported at 2:5pm.

It added that tremors were also felt in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Hapur, and Amroha as well as parts of Uttarakhand.

In a statement, the Delhi police warned citizens against using elevators and told them to vacate buildings.

A day earlier, a Dutch research organisation had predicted a powerful earthquake in Pakistan. The Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGS) of the Netherlands, made a prediction of a powerful earthquake along the Chaman fault line, in Balochistan.

However, the claims of the Dutch institute have been refuted by scientists, seismologists and geologists

