DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 01, 2023

Malaysia blames Indonesian fires for poor air quality

AFP Published October 1, 2023 Updated October 1, 2023 06:52am

KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds of forest fires in Indonesia have caused haze that has worsened air quality in parts of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur’s top environment official has said, a claim Jakarta denied on Saturday.

Outbreaks of smog-belching forest fires in 2019 caused Malaysia to say it would pressure Indonesia to combat the annual problem, which is often caused by blazes lit to clear agricultural land.

Malaysia’s Department of Environment director-general Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar said the fires were worsening air pollution on the country’s west coast and in Sarawak on the Malaysian part of Borneo island. “Overall air quality in the country shows deterioration,” he said in a statement issued on Friday.

“Forest fires that occur in the southern part of Sumatra and the central and southern parts of Kalimantan (Borneo), Indonesia have caused haze to cross borders,” he said.

The statement said satellite imagery showed 52 forest fire “hotspots” in Sumatra and 264 in Borneo, according to a report from the Singapore-based ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), which tracks haze affecting Southeast Asia.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Massacre again
Updated 01 Oct, 2023

Massacre again

If this monster is not vanquished at this stage, it will create a security nightmare of significant proportions.
A refuge no longer
01 Oct, 2023

A refuge no longer

SEPTEMBER has seen an alarming rise in the rounding up and detention of Afghan refugees. Pakistani authorities cite...
Whither justice?
01 Oct, 2023

Whither justice?

THE challenge is to ensure bestial tragedies are remembered. Two cases of femicide, involving men from Pakistan’s...
Moving forward
Updated 29 Sep, 2023

Moving forward

It is hoped that the ECP followed the set rules diligently while demarcating constituency boundaries.
Pipeline in stasis
Updated 30 Sep, 2023

Pipeline in stasis

If finding dollars to fund the scheme is difficult, alternative currencies can be used.
Playing in India
Updated 29 Sep, 2023

Playing in India

WITH visa issues resolved, and after slight alterations in travel plans, Pakistan’s cricket team finally touched...