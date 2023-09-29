DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 29, 2023

Rizwan ton fires Pakistan to 345-5 in World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand

AFP Published September 29, 2023 Updated September 29, 2023 07:12pm

Mohammad Rizwan smashed a century to help Pakistan score 345-5 against New Zealand in a World Cup warm-up match on Friday.

Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, retired on 103 and skipper Babar Azam hit 80 in a run-feast at Hyderabad.

The match was played behind closed doors due to a Hindu festival and security issues in the southern Indian city.

The 50-over World Cup begins October 5 in Ahmedabad with holders England taking on New Zealand.

Pakistan lost two early wickets on Friday after electing to bat first, but Rizwan and Azam rebuilt the innings and attacked the New Zealand bowling with regular boundaries.

Azam hit eight fours and two sixes before he fell to Mitchell Santner but Rizwan stayed on to complete his century in another key stand with Saud Shakeel, who made 75.

Rizwan struck nine fours and two sixes in his 94-ball innings and said: A “hundred is hundred in any conditions. I feel proud and satisfied.”

Agha Salman remained unbeaten on 33.

The Pakistan innings saw eight New Zealand bowlers used by stand-in-skipper Tom Latham.

Regular captain Kane Williamson is playing only as a batsman in a game that is not an official one-day international.

Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the mega tournament was announced last week by Cricket Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq. It notably includes bowler Hasan Ali, and excludes star pacer Naseem Shah, who was injured in the Asia Cup.

Other notable exclusions are bowlers Faheem Ashraf, who was part of the Asia Cup squad, and Mohammad Hasnain.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imamul Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, (wicketkeeper) Mohammad Wasim, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Moving forward
Updated 29 Sep, 2023

Moving forward

It is hoped that the ECP followed the set rules diligently while demarcating constituency boundaries.
Pipeline in stasis
Updated 29 Sep, 2023

Pipeline in stasis

If finding dollars to fund the scheme is difficult, alternative currencies can be used.
Playing in India
Updated 29 Sep, 2023

Playing in India

WITH visa issues resolved, and after slight alterations in travel plans, Pakistan’s cricket team finally touched...
Accruing more debt
Updated 28 Sep, 2023

Accruing more debt

We are in midst of the worst, longest economic crisis because of lavish lifestyles of powerful interests.
Israeli normalisation
28 Sep, 2023

Israeli normalisation

OVER the past few weeks, there have been many reports prophesising the impending normalisation of ties between Saudi...
Kandhkot tragedy
28 Sep, 2023

Kandhkot tragedy

THE tragic incident that unfolded yesterday in Sindh’s Kandhkot tehsil, leading to the deaths of at least nine...