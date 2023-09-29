Rizwan ton fires Pakistan to 345-5 in World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand

Mohammad Rizwan smashed a century to help Pakistan score 345-5 against New Zealand in a World Cup warm-up match on Friday.

Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, retired on 103 and skipper Babar Azam hit 80 in a run-feast at Hyderabad.

The match was played behind closed doors due to a Hindu festival and security issues in the southern Indian city.

The 50-over World Cup begins October 5 in Ahmedabad with holders England taking on New Zealand.

Pakistan lost two early wickets on Friday after electing to bat first, but Rizwan and Azam rebuilt the innings and attacked the New Zealand bowling with regular boundaries.

Azam hit eight fours and two sixes before he fell to Mitchell Santner but Rizwan stayed on to complete his century in another key stand with Saud Shakeel, who made 75.

Rizwan struck nine fours and two sixes in his 94-ball innings and said: A “hundred is hundred in any conditions. I feel proud and satisfied.”

Agha Salman remained unbeaten on 33.

The Pakistan innings saw eight New Zealand bowlers used by stand-in-skipper Tom Latham.

Regular captain Kane Williamson is playing only as a batsman in a game that is not an official one-day international.

Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the mega tournament was announced last week by Cricket Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq. It notably includes bowler Hasan Ali, and excludes star pacer Naseem Shah, who was injured in the Asia Cup.

Other notable exclusions are bowlers Faheem Ashraf, who was part of the Asia Cup squad, and Mohammad Hasnain.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imamul Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, (wicketkeeper) Mohammad Wasim, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan