At least 6 killed, 30 injured in blast in Balochistan’s Mastung

At least six people were killed and 30 were injured in a blast in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Ataullah Muneem told Dawn.com that the explosion took place near an Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) procession and that there were reports of around 30 injured people so far.

The nature of the blast is not clear.

Earlier this month, at least 11 people, including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah, were injured in a blast in the same district.

A week prior to that, a Levies official was gunned down at a bus stand by unidentified men, while two others who were passing by were injured.

In May this year, unidentified attackers targeted a polio vaccination team in the Killi Sour Karez area on the outskirts of Mastung, resulting in a policeman being martyred.

In October last year, three people were killed and six others were injured in a bomb attack targeting two vehicles in the mountainous area of Qabu in Mastung.

In July 2018, at least 128 people, including politician Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, were killed and more than 200 were injured in a deadly suicide blast in the same district.

