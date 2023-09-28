DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 28, 2023

Swiatek, Pegula into Pan Pacific Open quarters

AFP Published September 28, 2023 Updated September 28, 2023 10:30am
Spain’s Cristina Bucsa hits a return against Jessica Pegula of the US during their Pan Pacific Open match on Wednesday.—AFP
Spain’s Cristina Bucsa hits a return against Jessica Pegula of the US during their Pan Pacific Open match on Wednesday.—AFP

TOKYO: Four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek and world number four Jessica Pegula surged into the quarter-finals of the WTA Pan Pacific Open with straight-sets victories in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Poland’s former world number one Swiatek beat Japan’s spirited Mai Hontama 6-4, 7-5 and faces Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova in the last eight.

“I didn’t really start well,” Swiatek, the top seed and now second in the world, said.

Swiatek reeled off five games on the bounce to finally break the resolve of the dogged qualifier.

“I’m happy I won five games in a row because it shows I could play my tennis,” Swiatek added, calling her opponent “tough” and someone who “fought for everything”.

Pegula, of the US, had an easier time in beating Spain’s Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-2.

“I thought today I played a really solid, clean match,” Pegula, the second seed, said.

“I think I struggled with my serve maybe at the first set… but I was able to return really well and do everything I think that I wanted to do.” On Thursday, world number 10 Caroline Garcia of France faces Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina, the world number 28, in the last 16.

“[I will] focus on what I can do, have a good mindset and fight hard on court,” Garcia said on Wednesday.

Australian Open finalist Elena Rybakina has withdrawn, citing health reasons.

The tournament concludes on Sunday/

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Accruing more debt
Updated 28 Sep, 2023

Accruing more debt

We are in midst of the worst, longest economic crisis because of lavish lifestyles of powerful interests.
Israeli normalisation
28 Sep, 2023

Israeli normalisation

OVER the past few weeks, there have been many reports prophesising the impending normalisation of ties between Saudi...
Kandhkot tragedy
28 Sep, 2023

Kandhkot tragedy

THE tragic incident that unfolded yesterday in Sindh’s Kandhkot tehsil, leading to the deaths of at least nine...
More desecration
Updated 27 Sep, 2023

More desecration

Attacks on the Islamic faith are not motivated by an attachment to free speech but by raw hatred.
Worrying remarks
27 Sep, 2023

Worrying remarks

THESE are ominous words from Gwadar. Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, chairman of the Gwadar Haq Do Tehreek, has warned ...
Justice or vendetta?
Updated 27 Sep, 2023

Justice or vendetta?

ONE wonders whether all pretence of the state as a democracy has been whittled down to a point where it has simply...