DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 22, 2023

Federer hopes to captain Team Europe in Laver Cup one day

Reuters Published September 22, 2023 Updated September 22, 2023 06:23am

BERN: Roger Federer said he enjoys being a part of the tennis community after his retirement last year and expressed an interest in captaining Team Europe at the Laver Cup, though the Swiss has no immediate plans to replace Bjorn Borg.

Federer, who helped Team Europe claim three Laver Cup titles by beating Team World, will be present at this year’s edition in Vancouver where a celebration is planned on Friday to mark the first anniversary of his final competitive match.

The 42-year-old had played alongside his great rival Rafa Nadal in that clash, losing to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe as Team World went on to capture the title.

“There’s something in me that’s Team Europe,” Federer said.

“I’m happy if World wins, don’t get me wrong, but somehow I can feel it deep inside, I want Europe to win.

“I like being in the tennis sphere. Maybe one day I’ll be the captain of the team,” the 20-times Grand Slam champion said.

“There’s no plans as of now, but I think that could be quite nice.”

Published in Dawn, September 22th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lawless city
22 Sep, 2023

Lawless city

A GRIM milestone has just been passed in Karachi. The recent death of a teenage robbery victim brings the number of...
Another Sharif trip
22 Sep, 2023

Another Sharif trip

THE sudden arrival of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in London, a mere 48 hours after he touched down in...
Delayed elections
Updated 22 Sep, 2023

Delayed elections

If ECP wishes to affirm that it is serious, it should start moving on all pending matters so that the possibility of any further delay is minimised.
What next?
Updated 21 Sep, 2023

What next?

One wonders that if administrative measures were all that were needed to arrest the rupee’s sorry slide, why were they not taken sooner?
Greater representation
21 Sep, 2023

Greater representation

PAKISTAN now stands at a significant juncture, with the names of 11.7m more women added to the voter list, ...
Lost generations
21 Sep, 2023

Lost generations

IF those who wield power in Pakistan think that the nation can progress when tens of millions of its children have...