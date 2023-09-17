DAWN.COM Logo

Asia Cup final: India’s Siraj wreaks havoc as Sri Lankan wickets tumble one after the other

AFP Published September 17, 2023 Updated September 17, 2023 03:55pm

Sri Lanka appear set for a painfully massive defeat as they are six down for just 17 runs at the end of seventh over in their Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo.

Earlier, skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first against India.

The start of the match was delayed due to a wet outfield, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The home team made one change with all-rounder Dushan Hemantha coming in for injured Maheesh Theekshana.

Rain has dogged the tournament, a precursor to the ODI World Cup, and more is forecast on Sunday evening.

Sri Lanka came in as underdogs but edged out Pakistan in their last Super Four encounter to book a meeting with India in the 50-over tournament final.

The island nation won the last Asia Cup, which was played in the T20 format.

Washington Sundar has replaced Axar Patel, who was injured in India’s loss to Bangladesh in an inconsequential Super Four match at the same venue.

Sundar, an off-spinner who bats left-handed, joined the team on Saturday.

Big guns including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are back in the Indian team after being rested.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, are looking to extend their Asia Cup titles to eight in ODI and T20 formats.

Monday has been kept aside as a reserve day in case of rain delays.

Teams Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Umpires: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

