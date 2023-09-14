Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan get early breakthrough as bowlers try to contain SL run rate

Rizwan and Iftikhar's 108-run partnership, along with Abdullah Shafiq's 52, power Pakistan to a decent total in 42 overs.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

Sri Lanka are 36/1 at the end of 6th over in the crucial Super Fours match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023.

Summary

Winning the toss undoubtedly gave Pakistan an advantage, yet they struggled to capitalise on it during the initial overs. Although the game was briefly interrupted by rain, Pakistan managed to secure a respectable total of 252, primarily due to the outstanding 108-run partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed, who injected the much-needed momentum into the team.

In today’s crucial match, Pakistan’s top order faltered, with skipper Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, and Muhammad Nawaz failing to leave a significant impact. However, Abdullah Shafique’s impressive 52-run performance kept the team’s scoreboard ticking.

Sri Lanka’s pacer, Matheesha Pathirana, emerged as the top wicket-taker with three scalps, while Pramod Madushan secured two wickets. Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage each contributed with one wicket.

The victor of this match will face India in the final showdown.

Sri Lanka’s innings

Overs 1-5

Kusal Perere flicked Shaheen Shah Afridi for a boundary on the fourth delivery for a boundary in the first over of Sri Lanka’s innings. He then slapped the southpaw over mid-off for a boundary ending the first over with 11 runs. Zaman ended his debut over in ODIs for a maiden as the pacer bowled varied lengths.

Perera, who is starting in the ODIs for the first time in two years, went after Shaheen in his second over as he dispatched the pacer for a boundary over midwicket. A single from the second ball got Perera off the strike with Shaheen bowling four dots to the end the third over with 16 for no loss.

Zaman was also treated in a similar manner by Perera as the debutant was sent to the ropes on the first delivery of the fourth delivery. The Lankan batter was however dismissed on the second ball as Pakistan got the crucial wicket of Perera through a run out. An outstanding throw from Shadab dismissed Perera for 17.

Nissanka then continued the onslaught from the other end as he smashed Zaman for two more boundaries in fourth over. Sri Lanka looked to get ahead of the DLS score if rain hampered play again. Five dots and a boundary ended the fifth over from Shaheen for Sri Lanka’s innings with Sri Lanka’s score at 32 for the loss of one wicket.

Pakistan’s innings

Overs 36-42

Theekshana hobbled off the pitch as Pathirana was brought into the attack. A cautious display from the two batters ended the over with only eight runs, a run on every ball. Pathirana ended the 36th over with Pakistan’s tally at 192 for the loss of five wickets. Theekshana came onto the crease to bowl his eighth over. The spinner gave only five runs as Sri Lanka tried to hold down the Green Team’s effort. The pressure on the batters was released in the 38th over as both of them sent Pathirana to the covers for four.

Three singles and a wide brought 12 from the over as Pakistan crossed the 200 mark. Theekshana continued from the other end to try and restrict Pakistan, however, the spinner, exactly like the pacer in the previous over, was dispatched for a boundary over the roped by both the batters. Four singles from it ended the 39th over with 12 runs from it.

Good batting from the pair continued in the 40th over as Pakistan grabbed 14 runs from it. A 90m six from Iftikhar from the last ball of the over which had given 8 runs in the first 5 deliveries ended the over with Pakistan’s tally at 235 for the loss of five wickets. Iftikhar was dismissed by a slower delivery from Pathirana on the third ball of the 41st over.

A miss hit chipped to extra cover ended a well-fought 47 for Iftikhar. Six runs from it ended the 41st over for Pakistan with the tally at 242 for the loss of six. Shadab was then dismissed in the last over of Pakistan’s innings as the leggie edged it to the wicketkeeper. 10 runs came from it to bring Pakistan’s total to 252 for the loss of seven wickets after 42 overs.

Overs 31-35

Seven runs came from Silva’s sixth over as he was dispatched for a boundary by Rizwan on the first ball of the over. Rizwan stepped down the crease and struck it right over the bowler’s head for a one-bounce four. Pakistan looked to take on the Sri Lankan bowlers even after the collapse, brave batting to say the least.

Wellalega was slapped over extra cover by Iftikhar as 150 came up for Pakistan. The spinner kept it tight as the boundary was followed by three dots which ended the 32nd over at 150 for the hosts. Madushan was brought in to bowl the 33rd over and was pulled in front of square by Rizwan over the ropes for six. A nonchalant strike from the wicketkeeper.

Madushan was then dispatched for a six on a free hit by Iftikhar after the pacer gave away three wides. He ended the over with two dot balls however 18 had already been conceded in that over. Wellalage was also dispatched over the ropes by Rizwan on the third ball of the over.

The fifth delivery of the same over was sent for a boundary by Rizwan to bring the tally to 10 for the over. Four dots from Wellalage in his last over ended his eight overs for 30 and one wicket.

A hobbling Theekshana came to bowl the 35th over and gave just six runs and put a stop to the onslaught for Pakistan. He was sent to the boundary on the fifth ball of the over but 2 singles from it ended the 35th over for Pakistan at 178 for the loss of five wickets.

26-30 overs

13 runs came from Pathirana’s eighth over as the pacer was kept on by the Sri Lankan skipper for the 26th over. Two boundaries, two wides and three singles released some pressure from the Pakistani batters as Pakistan’s tally reached 122 for the loss of four wickets.

Nawaz stepped out on the fifth delivery of Silva’s fourth over and try to heave the ball over the head of the fielder at long off. The ball fell just in front of the Lankan fielder and went for a boundary as Pakistan finished the 27th over for six runs. Nawaz was dismissed on the fourth delivery of the 28th over.

The left-handed batter failed to judge the spin of the ball as it crashed into his stumps. Rain interrupted play again after the wicket fell. After the delay, Iftikhar got three from the last two balls to end the 28th over. Silva continued his excellent spell in the 29th over as he only gave two runs from it.

Pakistan ended the over with their tally reaching 135 for the loss of five wickets. Three dots and three singles in Wellalage seventh over ended the 30th over for Pakistan, A good over from the youngster who was brought back into the attack by the captain to choke Pakistan.

Overs 21-25

Abdullah stepped out of the crease on the second ball of the 21st over and dispatched Dhananjaya de Silva for a six over the bowler’s head. Silva replaced Theekshana who had bowled well for his five overs and gave only 14 runs.

Shafique was then dismissed for his 52 as he tried to hook Pathirana who was brought back in the attack to replace Wellalage. Three runs and a wicket ended a really good over from Pathirana. Sri Lanka reviewed a not-out decision for caught behind in Silva’s second over.

The third umpire stuck with the onfield umpire’s decision as the 23 over ended for Pakistan. Four singles and a wicket ended the 24th over as Pathirana struck again in consecutive overs. Haris chipped it straight into the pacer’s hand as a slightly off-pace delivery did the job for the explosive batter.

Another excellent over was bowled Silva as Pakistan’s tally reached 109 for the loss of four wickets after 25 overs.

Overs 16-20

Wellalage got rid of Babar on the last ball of the 16th over. The ball spun sharply as it marginally missed the outside edge of Babar’s bat. The skipper had leaned into the delivery which raised his back leg up from inside the crease.

A very good stumping from Mendis dismissed the Pakistani skipper who looked good for his 29 runs. Theekshana continued his spell from the other end in the 17th over as he gave only two singles in what was a really good over.

The score card started ticking again for the hosts as they continued to rotate the strike in the 18th over. Six runs came in the Wellalage’s fifth over. Theekshana bowled back-to-back good overs as the spinner gave away only three runs in the 19th over.

Wellalage came back strong in his sixth over as the pacer only gave away 2 runs in the 20th. Pakistan’s tally reached 88 for the loss of two wickets after 20 overs.

Overs 11-15

Abdullah was trapped in front by the youngling Wellalage which was reviewed by the Sri Lankan skipper after the umpire did not raise his finger. The review stuck with the umpires call after the ball clipped Abdullah’s leg stump. He stepped out on the next delivery and dispatched it over the long on boundary for a 93m six. Eight runs ended a frenetic over with both the top order batters looking comfortable.

Matheesha Pathirana replaced Shanaka in the 12th over and went for eight runs in his first over. Wellalage gave only two runs in the 13th over as the spinner kept it tight and full. Pathirana was dispatched by two boundaries, one from each batter as the slingy pacer went for 10 runs in the 14th. 50 run partnership for the second wicket also came up for the hosts in the fourteenth over.

Theekshana was brough back into the attack by Shanaka who went for 4 in his third over. Pakistan’s tally reached 72 for the loss of one wicket at the end of 15th over.

Overs 6-10

Two singles and two doubles ended the sixth over for six runs. The Sri Lankan skipper brought himself on for the attack replacing Theekshana. Pramod was expensive in his fourth over as he was kept in the attack by the skipper giving away 8 runs.

Abdullah dispatched the fourth delivery from the over as he punched a back-of-the-length delivery between the cover and point fielder. Shanaka was also dispatched for a drive by skipper Babar Azam.

Seven runs came from the eighth as Pakistan’s tally reached 35. Pramod was replaced by Dunith Wellalage who took a five-for against India in the previous game.

The spinner started really well, giving away only one single in the ninth over. Shanaka kept himself in attack for the 10th over as the skipper kept it tight. Pakistan’s tally reached 40 at the end of 10 overs.

Overs 1-5

Pramod Madushan bowled a maiden first over as Pakistan came out to bat after winning the toss. Abdullah Shafique chipped the ball to mid-off on the last delivery of the over, but was lucky to escape as the ball fell short of the fielder inside the circle.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka brought on Maheesh Theekshana from the other end immediately after the maiden. Theekshana’s second over went for only two runs as he tried to pile pressure on the hosts. Four runs came from the bat on Madushan’s second over as the Pakistani openers started to settle in. Theekshana went for three runs in his second over as the Green Team carefully trodded along.

Both the openers had a nervy start, but Madushan struck in his third over, dismissing Fakhar Zaman with a beautiful delivery. Fakhar tried to reach for the incoming delivery but left too much gap open as the ball rattled into the stumps.

Skipper Babar Azam was brought in early at nine runs and dispatched the pacer for a boundary on the fourth delivery of the fifth over. Pakistan’s tally reached 13 for the loss of one wicket after five overs.

Pakistan win toss, opt to field

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat. Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka said he would have opted to bowl first anyway because of the conditions of the outfield.

The ODI match has been curtailed by five overs, and the power play is now nine overs.

Earlier, footage broadcast on television showed the characteristic blue covers spanning the R. Premadasa Stadium as threatening grey clouds loomed above.

Since there is no “reserve day” in the Super Fours in this match a washout today would end Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaign and send Sri Lanka straight into the final.

Weather

Weather forecaster AccuWeather predicted unfavourable conditions in Colombo. According to the forecaster, there was a 93 per cent probability of rain with a 56pc chance of thunderstorms affecting the tie during the day with “a couple of showers and a thunderstorm”.

Meanwhile, the PCB has put up a video showing Pakistani cricketers “focused on the method”.

Naseem out, Zaman in

Yesterday, Pakistani bowling coach Morne Morkel said injuries to their premier quicks were a big blow ahead of a must-win Asia Cup match but a “fantastic opportunity” for up-and-coming talent.

Naseem Shah was ruled out of the team’s final Super Four match. Pakistan Super League star Zaman Khan came in as a replacement and walked directly into the team, which was announced on the eve of the key match.

Shah and fellow quick Haris Rauf were injured in the team’s previous Super Four clash of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the upcoming one-day international (ODI) World Cup.

“A big blow, picking up those little niggles, but in this same sort of thing what a fantastic opportunity for the guys coming in,” Morkel, a former South Africa fast bowler, told reporters.

“After going down against India, it’s a must-win game for us come tomorrow and I’m quite excited to see the new guys stepping in, to see their character, to see how they respond.”

Khan, 22, flew in from Pakistan and is already a popular name in national cricket after his heroics in this year’s PSL for champions Lahore Qalandars.

Pakistan side:

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman Khan.

Sri Lanka side:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana