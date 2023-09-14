Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka remove Abdullah Shafique in another jolt to Pakistan

Shafique departs for 52; Sri Lanka bowlers dismiss Pakistan's top order within 100 runs.

Pakistan are 108/4 at the end of 24 overs in the crucial Super Fours match against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023.

Summary

With Pakistan missing key players such as Imamul Haq, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah due to injury and illness, the Men in Green are off to a challenging start in this virtual semi-final.

Pakistan suffered an early setback as opener Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for ere four runs, followed by skipper Babar Azam’s departure at 29. These crucial setbacks have raised concerns about whether Pakistan might face a repeat of their performance against India or if they can manage to post a competitive total against the Lankans.

The winner of this crucial match will go on to face India in the final, while the losing team could view this as a valuable “wake-up call” just before the World Cup.

Overs 16-20

Wellalage got rid of Babar on the last ball of the 16th over. The ball spun sharply as it marginally missed the outside edge of Babar’s bat. The skipper had leaned into the delivery which raised his back leg up from inside the crease.

A very good stumping from Mendis dismissed the Pakistani skipper who looked good for his 29 runs. Theekshana continued his spell from the other end in the 17th over as he gave only two singles in what was a really good over.

The score card started ticking again for the hosts as they continued to rotate the strike in the 18th over. Six runs came in the Wellalage’s fifth over. Theekshana bowled back-to-back good overs as the spinner gave away only three runs in the 19th over.

Wellalage came back strong in his sixth over as the pacer only gave away 2 runs in the 20th. Pakistan’s tally reached 88 for the loss of two wickets after 20 overs.

Overs 11-15

Abdullah was trapped in front by the youngling Wellalage which was reviewed by the Sri Lankan skipper after the umpire did not raise his finger. The review stuck with the umpires call after the ball clipped Abdullah’s leg stump. He stepped out on the next delivery and dispatched it over the long on boundary for a 93m six. Eight runs ended a frenetic over with both the top order batters looking comfortable.

Matheesha Pathirana replaced Shanaka in the 12th over and went for eight runs in his first over. Wellalage gave only two runs in the 13th over as the spinner kept it tight and full. Pathirana was dispatched by two boundaries, one from each batter as the slingy pacer went for 10 runs in the 14th. 50 run partnership for the second wicket also came up for the hosts in the fourteenth over.

Theekshana was brough back into the attack by Shanaka who went for 4 in his third over. Pakistan’s tally reached 72 for the loss of one wicket at the end of 15th over.

Overs 6-10

Two singles and two doubles ended the sixth over for six runs. The Sri Lankan skipper brought himself on for the attack replacing Theekshana. Pramod was expensive in his fourth over as he was kept in the attack by the skipper giving away 8 runs.

Abdullah dispatched the fourth delivery from the over as he punched a back-of-the-length delivery between the cover and point fielder. Shanaka was also dispatched for a drive by skipper Babar Azam.

Seven runs came from the eighth as Pakistan’s tally reached 35. Pramod was replaced by Dunith Wellalage who took a five-for against India in the previous game.

The spinner started really well, giving away only one single in the ninth over. Shanaka kept himself in attack for the 10th over as the skipper kept it tight. Pakistan’s tally reached 40 at the end of 10 overs.

Overs 1-5

Pramod Madushan bowled a maiden first over as Pakistan came out to bat after winning the toss. Abdullah Shafique chipped the ball to mid-off on the last delivery of the over, but was lucky to escape as the ball fell short of the fielder inside the circle.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka brought on Maheesh Theekshana from the other end immediately after the maiden. Theekshana’s second over went for only two runs as he tried to pile pressure on the hosts. Four runs came from the bat on Madushan’s second over as the Pakistani openers started to settle in. Theekshana went for three runs in his second over as the Green Team carefully trodded along.

Both the openers had a nervy start, but Madushan struck in his third over, dismissing Fakhar Zaman with a beautiful delivery. Fakhar tried to reach for the incoming delivery but left too much gap open as the ball rattled into the stumps.

Skipper Babar Azam was brought in early at nine runs and dispatched the pacer for a boundary on the fourth delivery of the fifth over. Pakistan’s tally reached 13 for the loss of one wicket after five overs.

Pakistan win toss, opt to field

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat. Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka said he would have opted to bowl first anyway because of the conditions of the outfield.

The ODI match has been curtailed by five overs, and the power play is now nine overs.

Earlier, footage broadcast on television showed the characteristic blue covers spanning the R. Premadasa Stadium as threatening grey clouds loomed above.

Since there is no “reserve day” in the Super Fours in this match a washout today would end Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaign and send Sri Lanka straight into the final.

Weather

Weather forecaster AccuWeather predicted unfavourable conditions in Colombo. According to the forecaster, there was a 93 per cent probability of rain with a 56pc chance of thunderstorms affecting the tie during the day with “a couple of showers and a thunderstorm”.

Meanwhile, the PCB has put up a video showing Pakistani cricketers “focused on the method”.

Naseem out, Zaman in

Yesterday, Pakistani bowling coach Morne Morkel said injuries to their premier quicks were a big blow ahead of a must-win Asia Cup match but a “fantastic opportunity” for up-and-coming talent.

Naseem Shah was ruled out of the team’s final Super Four match. Pakistan Super League star Zaman Khan came in as a replacement and walked directly into the team, which was announced on the eve of the key match.

Shah and fellow quick Haris Rauf were injured in the team’s previous Super Four clash of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the upcoming one-day international (ODI) World Cup.

“A big blow, picking up those little niggles, but in this same sort of thing what a fantastic opportunity for the guys coming in,” Morkel, a former South Africa fast bowler, told reporters.

“After going down against India, it’s a must-win game for us come tomorrow and I’m quite excited to see the new guys stepping in, to see their character, to see how they respond.”

Khan, 22, flew in from Pakistan and is already a popular name in national cricket after his heroics in this year’s PSL for champions Lahore Qalandars.

Pakistan side:

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman Khan.

Sri Lanka side:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana