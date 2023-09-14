DAWN.COM Logo

Balochistan governor’s IT initiative launched

Saleem Shahid Published September 14, 2023

QUETTA: An advanced information technology training programme, known as the “Governor Balochistan’s IT Initiative,” has been launched in the province with a goal of enrolling 10,000 youths in its initial phase.

The programme has begun enrolling male and female students and other youths, with a goal to equip them with the skills needed to secure employment opportunities worldwide upon completion of their training.

The programme’s inauguration ceremony was held at the Governor House.

Governor Abdul Wali Khan Kakar was the first to enroll in the programme, emphasising that individuals from diverse backgrounds could benefit from the training.

“We should not depend on others but on our own abilities and hard work,” he said, urging media professionals, industrialists, education and IT experts, and social media, to support the government in making this IT initiative a success.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2023

