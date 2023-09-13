DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 13, 2023

Sara Inam’s father rules out compromise with defence, says murder culprit should be punished

Umer Burney Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 04:10pm

The father of Sarah Inam, a Canadian national who was allegedly murdered by her husband in Islamabad around a year ago, ruled out on Wednesday any settlement with the defence, which he also blamed for delays in the case’s conclusion.

“The culprit should be punished. We do not want to discuss any [sort of] compromise. Please don’t spread such rumours,” Inamur Rahim said while speaking to journalists outside a court in Islamabad where a hearing of the murder case was held.

The main accused in the case, Sara’s husband and son of renowned journalist Ayaz Amir, Shahnawaz Amir, is in police custody. He was arrested on September 23 last year for allegedly killing his wife at a farmhouse in Islamabad’s Shahzad Town, only a day after her arrival in the country from Dubai where she had been working.

He was initially remanded to police custody a day after his arrest and the period of his physical remand was extended several times. While his father was discharged from the case, Shahnawaz was later sent on a judicial remand.

His mother Sameena Shah, nominated as co-accused in the case, was granted post-arrest bail in November last year but later on December 5, both Shahnawaz and his mother were indicted in the case.

In January, Dr Bushra Ashraf who conducted Sara’s post-mortem, told an Islamabad court that the victim had multiple fractures on her head.

In July, Shahnawaz’s lawyer completed the cross-examination of Sara’s father, Inamur Rahim, and her uncle Ikramur Rahim.

Speaking to the media today, Inamur Rahim also complained that the defence lawyer would often not attend the hearings due to which the proceedings were being delayed, adding that “political reasons” also contributed to the delay.

However, he expressed satisfaction with the court’s proceedings.

The hearing

Earlier, sessions Judge Azam Khan presided over the murder case’s hearing in the federal capital, where Shahnawaz — was presented before the court. Inamur Rahim and Shahnawaz’s father, Ayaz, were present as well.

Prosecution lawyer Rao Abdul Raheem and defence counsel Basharatullah also appeared before the court.

However, Shahzad Town Station House Officer (SHO) Nawazish Ali Khan, on whose complaint the case was filed and who was a witness in the case, did not appear.

The prosecution lawyer informed the court that the SHO could not appear due to ill health. Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned till September 21.

The case

In September, the police had become a complainant in the case, with a first information report (FIR) registered for the murder on the complaint of Shahzad Town Station House Officer (SHO) Nawazish Ali Khan at the Chak Shahzad police station, initially under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Later, police added Section 109 (punishment for abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) of the PPC to the FIR and initiated proceedings against Shahnawaz’s parents, Sameena and senior journalist Ayaz Amir.

The development came after Sara’s uncle filed an application with police, alleging that Shahnawaz had murdered Sara in connivance with his parents.

According to the FIR, SHO Khan was present on Park Road near Chatha Bakhtawar when he got the information about the murder.

The FIR stated that when the police team reached the farmhouse where the murder had taken place, they were received by the mother of the main suspect who told them that her son had “murdered his wife during a scuffle”.

As per the FIR, she informed the police that her son was still present in the house. The police managed to enter the house and detained the suspect, it claimed, adding that the suspect’s hands were “soaked in blood” at the time of the arrest.

During the inquiry, the man identified himself as Shahnawaz Amir and told the police that he had murdered his wife with a dumbbell and hid her body in a bathtub in the bathroom, it claimed.

Police recovered the dead body on his information, the FIR said, adding that a wound was found on the head of the deceased. The police team also recovered the murder weapon from the house which was “hidden under a bed”, it added.

Subsequently, the body was moved to the Poly Clinic for autopsy and the murder weapon and Shahnawaz’s shirt were sent for a forensic audit.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

CJP’s legacy
Updated 13 Sep, 2023

CJP’s legacy

As Justice Bandial prepares to hang off his robes, the SC can hardly be described as having "sat back".
Torkham closure
13 Sep, 2023

Torkham closure

THE weeklong closure of the Torkham crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has had a detrimental effect on...
Mosquito mayhem
13 Sep, 2023

Mosquito mayhem

ANOTHER year, another monsoon and the menace of vector-borne diseases has many parts of the country in its grip....
G20 summit
Updated 12 Sep, 2023

G20 summit

If we want to be part of these global trade networks, we need to first address our internal inadequacies.
Status unclear
Updated 12 Sep, 2023

Status unclear

EVER since the president made it known that recent amendments to the Army Act and Official Secrets Act were enacted...
Duty on imports
12 Sep, 2023

Duty on imports

PAKISTAN’S interim government is reportedly contemplating the imposition of ‘prohibitive’ regulatory duties on...