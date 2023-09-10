DAWN.COM Logo

September 10, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against India

Dawn.com Published September 10, 2023
Pakistan captain Babar Azam tosses the coin as commentator Ravi Shastri and Indian captain Rohit Sharma look on at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.—PCB
A view of the cricket ground where the arch rivals are set to play another match on September 10, 2023. — X/TheRealPCB
Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field against India in the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

A hazy sun shone as captain Babar Azam and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma stood for the toss on the pitch as commentator Ravi Shastri looked on.

After captain Babar Azam announced his plan to bowl first, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said they would have batted anyway.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a photo of clear skies at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) also put up a photo exclaiming: “The skies are clear as we all gear up for an exciting contest!”

However, there could be rain interruptions at the beginning of play and in the second half, according to The Weather Channel’s forecast. When the match begins at 3pm local time (2:30 PST), there is a 90pc likelihood of thunderstorms, which will abate by 4pm (3:30 PST).

Screenshot from The Weather Channel.

Rain had washed out their previous encounter last week at the Pallakele Stadium, bringing an anti-climatic end to the match that left the Green Shirts waiting for their chance at the bat after dominating India with their aggressive bowling lineup.

India was bowled out for 266 in the 49th over against Pakistan and had set a target of 267. Both the teams had shared points for that match.

A reserve day has been introduced for the Asia Cup Super Four contest between Pakistan and India amid the possibility of rains interrupting the match. Multiple weather forecasts had predicted a high probability of rain on Sunday, particularly during match hours.

ESPNcricinfo had also reported that it is the only match apart from the final to have a reserve day. According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a “reserve day has been incorporated” for the high-voltage tie.

Pakistan side

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

