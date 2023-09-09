DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 09, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Samarawickrama lifts Sri Lanka to 257-9 against Bangladesh

AFP Published September 9, 2023 Updated September 9, 2023 07:05pm
Sri Lanka’s Sadeera Samarawickrama plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on September 9. — AFP
Sri Lanka’s Sadeera Samarawickrama plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on September 9. — AFP

Sadeera Samarawickrama hit an attacking 93 as Sri Lanka reached 257-9 after a stuttering innings against Bangladesh in an Asia Cup Super Four clash in Colombo on Saturday.

Bangladesh elected to bowl first in their must-win game of the 50-over tournament, a precursor to the upcoming one-day international (ODI) World Cup in India.

Their fast bowlers stood up, with Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud taking three wickets each to check Sri Lanka’s scoring.

However, Kusal Mendis (50) and then Samarawickrama made sure the co-hosts posted a fighting total on an inconsistent pitch.

Samarawickrama reached his 50 in 47 balls and accelerated in a 60-run partnership with Dasun Shanaka, who made 24, to rouse the home fans at a largely empty ground.

Sri Lanka started briskly when Dimuth Karunaratne hit Mahmud for two successive boundaries but the fast bowler had him out for 18 on the next ball.

Pathum Nissanka and Mendis put on 74 runs to put the innings back on track with some sensible batting, forcing Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan to rotate his bowlers.

Shoriful Islam was brought into the attack and he delivered with the wicket of Nissanka, trapped lbw for 40.

Mendis reached his fifty with a boundary off Shoriful in the next over but the fast bowler had his revenge four balls later to have him caught out.

The bowlers kept up the charge, with pace spearhead Ahmed getting Charith Asalanka out with a slower delivery for 10. Dhananajaya de Silva departed soon after.

Samarawickrama took on the bowlers with a string of boundaries and finished off well as he surpassed his previous ODI best of 82. He was dismissed on the final ball.

Bangladesh need 258 runs to keep alive their chances of making the final at the same venue on September 17.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lawyers’ strike
Updated 09 Sep, 2023

Lawyers’ strike

The call for a nationwide strike today by the Supreme Court Bar Association has stirred memories of 2007.
Currency concerns
09 Sep, 2023

Currency concerns

A NATION-WIDE military-backed crackdown launched by the FIA against illegal foreign currency trade and smuggling has...
Unreasonable Mr Shah
Updated 09 Sep, 2023

Unreasonable Mr Shah

Jay Shah is running the tournament that PCB was supposed to host.
Waking up
Updated 08 Sep, 2023

Waking up

The authorities must now ensure that bill-payers will no longer be cheated out of their hard-earned money by unscrupulous elements.
Chitral incursion
Updated 08 Sep, 2023

Chitral incursion

All the state’s efforts need to be concentrated on preventing this outfit from making further inroads into the country.
‘India that is Bharat’
08 Sep, 2023

‘India that is Bharat’

A CURIOUS controversy has stalked India ever since the G20 leaders were sent dinner invitations from the president ...