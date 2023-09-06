Pak vs Ban - Asia Cup: Shakib, Mushfiqur plug wickets loss as Pakistan reintroduce pace

Bangladesh are 72/4 at the end of the 15th over against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4’s match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat.

Pakistan’s pace attack delivered again today, as bowlers Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf took four wickets, leaving Bangladesh reeling. Bangladesh’s gambit to go after Pakistani bowlers has proven costly for the side with the tumbling wickets. But Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan have held their nerve as wickets appear to have dried up since the powerplay ended.

Overs 11-15

Faheem Ashraf continued the attack in the 11th over, giving away only three runs as Naseem was seen shadow-bowling on the sidelines.

Rauf gave six runs in the 12th over bowling with real pace. Bangladesh’s score stood at 58 for the loss of four wickets at the end of the 12th over.

Shaheen started with a wide as he was brought back into the attack in the 14th over. He was then flicked by Shakib for a boundary through square on the second ball off the over. Eight came off the over with Bangladesh’s total stood at 65.

A single off the bat and a wide gave only two runs in the 14th, which was delivered by Faheem who replaced Haris. Five dot balls.

Shadab was brought in by the skipper in the 15th over. He was dispatched for a boundary on his third delivery. Five runs off the over put Bangladesh’s total at 72 for the loss of four wickets.

Overs 6-10

Naseem was flicked for a boundary by Shakib to deep backward square leg on the last ball in what was a tidy sixth over until that point. Bangladesh’s total stood at 36 for the loss of two wickets at the end of the over.

Four byes down fine leg as a valiant fielding effort from Naseem could not stop the ball from touching the rope. The effort left the pacer lying on the rope completely still. He was then taken off the field and Mohammad Haris came in as a substitute. It doesn’t look good for Naseem. Shaheen, continuing with his over, was then dispatched for four off the pads by Naim between square leg and mid-on.

Towhid Hridoy gets bowled out by a delivery from Haris Rauf on Wednesday.—PCB

Rauf replaced Naseem to start the eighth over and struck on the third delivery. A quick short ball did the trick for the Bangladeshi opener, who looked good. Haris walked slightly to the left to catch what was his 50th ODI wicket.

Faheem, who came back into the side, replaced Shaheen to start the ninth over. A tidy over from Faheem placed the Bangladesh total 47 for three.

Rauf struck again, this time getting Towhid Hridoy who departed after scoring only two runs. A quick delivery crashed into the stumps as Hridoy tried to flick it. Only one run off the tenth as the Bangladesh score now precariously placed at 49 for the loss of four wickets.

Overs 1-5

Naseem dismissed Mehidy Hasan on the first bowl of the second over. The centurion of the last game walked off without opening his account. The safe pair of hands from Fakhar Zaman at square leg caught it. Das edged the ball wide of the point fielder to get a boundary off Naseem’s second-last delivery.

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah gestures after taking Bangladesh batter Mehidy Hasan’s wicket in the Asia Cup Super 4 match on Wednesday.—PCB

Naim flicked Shaheen to deep square leg at the start of his second over. Das also went after the southpaw on the fourth ball of the third over.

The Bangladesh score started ticking as Naseem continued in the fourth over. Naim timed the pacer through the deep backward point at the start of the over. He was then carved through the covers for two more boundaries in the same over, conceding 13 runs.

Shaheen, who was dispatched for a boundary at the start of the fifth over, edged Das with the extra bounce. Short of a length delivery and Rizwan did the rest.

Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the first Super 4 match of the Asia Cup at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Speaking after winning the toss, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said that the team would put pressure on the Green Shirts if they managed to put runs on the board.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan. — Photo courtesy PCB

“We want to replicate what we did against Afghanistan but we are facing the no. 1 team in the world so we need to play our best. We know what their strengths and weaknesses are,” he said.

Meanwhile, skipper Babar Azam said that if Pakistan had won the toss, the team would also have opted to bat.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud