Pak vs Ban - Asia Cup: Pace trio dominates as Tigers bundled out for 193

Naseem Shah, Shaheen, Iftikhar Ahmed and Haris Rauf share eight wickets among themselves on a hot day.

Bangladesh were all out for 193 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4’s match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday. The Green Shirts have been set a target of 194.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat.

Overs 36-39

Six off six from Shaheen’s 7th as Bangladesh batters were wary of the Pakistani pacer. Single off each delivery ended the 36th over for the visitor with their score placed at 182 at the loss of six wickets.

Iftikhar’s good run came to an end in the 37th over as he was dispatched by Afif Hossain for a six over the deep midwicket. Two singles off the last two balls ended the over which gave away 8 runs. Bangladesh’s score was then placed at 190 for the loss of 6 wickets.

The action-packed 38th over was bowled by Haris Rauf who dismissed the settled Mushfiqur and Taskin on back-to-back deliveries. Two regulation catches behind the wicket by Rizwan brought Haris on a hattrick which the pacer could not complete. The pacer gave two runs in the rest of the over which brought the Bangladesh score to 192 for the loss of eight wickets.

Naseem dismissed Afif on the first ball after he was brought back into the attack. The short ball worked for the pacer as Afif went for a pull and edged it in the sky. Faheem grabbed an easy catch as he ran from mid-on. He then shattered Shoriful Islam’s stumps on the fourth ball of the 39th over with the Bangladesh innings coming to a close at 193 for the loss of ten wickets.

Overs 31-35

Iftikhar continued with the 31st over and kept it tight throughout. Two runs off two singles placed the visitors’ score at 152 for five at the end of the 31st over.

Shamim Hossain and Mushfiqur kept the score ticking in the 32 over as the pair accumulated eight runs from it. Faheem was dispatched for a four through the covers, a beautiful stroke, off the last ball to bring their score to 160 for the loss of five wickets.

Back-to-back good overs from Iftikhar as the spinner gave away only three runs in the 33rd over. Three dots with three singles brought the Bangladesh score to 163 for the loss of five.

Southpaw Shaheen was brought back as Pakistan looks to close their innings with pace. The pacer proved to be expensive as he leaked 11 runs after being dispatched over the boundary towards fine leg by Shamim Hossain. Bangladesh’s score stood at 174 for the loss of five after the end of the 34th over.

Iftikhar struck in the 35th over as Shamim was caught on square leg by Imam. Iftikhar had bowled really well up until that point as the spinner forced a rash shot from Shamim after bowling three consecutive dot balls. Two runs off the last two balls placed the Bangladesh inning at 176 for the loss of six wickets.

Overs 26-30

As expected, the Tigers flexed their muscles against Salman Ali Agha who was brought into the attack replacing Haris. Two boundaries and three singles resulted in 11 runs in the 26th over. Bangladesh stood at 131 at the loss of four wickets as the experienced Mushfiqur and Shakib went out on attack.

The leggie, Shadab, continued with the 27th over and was welcomed with a boundary towards midwicket by Mushfiqur on the first ball. Four singles off it with eight runs from the over placed the Tigers’ score at 139 for four.

A well-fought half-century was completed by Bangladesh’s captain in the 28th over as he guided a shortish ball towards the middle and fine leg. Babar brought Faheem back into the attack after Agha was dispatched for 11 runs with the pacer only giving away three singles in the over. Bangladesh’s score stood at 142 for the loss of four wickets at the end of the 28th over.

Babar tested all bowlers as Iftikhar Ahmed was brought into the attack by the skipper. He gave away five runs in the 29th over with Bangladesh’s score placed at 147 for the loss of four wickets. A 100-run partnership was completed for the two batters.

Faheem got rid of Shakib on the first ball of the 30th over as Bangladesh’s skipper tried to smash the pacer to deep backward square leg. The century stand came to an end as Shakib was dismissed for a solid 53 off 57 balls. Mushfiqur, with a double of the third ball, completed his half-century as Bangladesh reached the 150-run mark in the same over. Three dots ended the over with Bangladesh’s score placed at 150 for the loss of five.

Overs 21-25

Shadab was dispatched for a boundary by Mushfiqur down the backward square leg boundary as the visitors got past the 100-run mark. Two more runs off the leggie ended the 21st with Bangladesh scoring 105.

Rauf was welcomed with a boundary by Shakib as the pacer replaced Naseem in the 22nd over and conceded six runs.

Shadab, interchanging between Naseem, Haris and Faheem, gave three runs in the 23rd over.

Four dots from Haris ended the 24th over which gave away only two singles of the first two balls.

Pakistan have begun to put pressure on the Bangladesh batters as the visitors managed to score only 12 off the previous 24 deliveries. The batting side needs to up the ante if they want to end their innings with a sizeable target.

Bangladesh’s score was placed at 120 for the loss of four at the halfway mark.

Overs 16-20

Faheem was dispatched past point for a boundary by Shakib on the fifth ball of the 15th. Two singles completed six runs in the over with Bangladesh’s score placed at 78 for the loss of four wickets.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim kept the Bangladesh score ticking as they rotated the strike comfortably against spinner Shadab. Five runs from the seventeenth with Bangladesh score at 83 for the loss of four.

Naseem, who had left earlier due to what looked like an injury, was brought back into the attack. It was a not-so-eventful over which conceded four runs.

Shadab continued with the spin in the 19th over. The leggie gave four runs — all singles — as the experienced Bangladesh batters settled in.

Two back-to-back boundaries from Bangladesh skipper Shakib in the 20th over as four dot balls end the 20th with the Tigers’ score at 99 for the loss of four wickets.

Overs 11-15

Faheem Ashraf continued the attack in the 11th over, giving away only three runs as Naseem was seen shadow-bowling on the sidelines.

Rauf gave six runs in the 12th over bowling with real pace. Bangladesh’s score stood at 58 for the loss of four wickets at the end of the 12th over.

Shaheen started with a wide as he was brought back into the attack in the 14th over. He was then flicked by Shakib for a boundary through square on the second ball off the over. Eight came off the over with Bangladesh’s total stood at 65.

A single off the bat and a wide gave only two runs in the 14th, which was delivered by Faheem who replaced Haris. Five dot balls.

Shadab was brought in by the skipper in the 15th over. He was dispatched for a boundary on his third delivery. Five runs off the over put Bangladesh’s total at 72 for the loss of four wickets.

Overs 6-10

Naseem was flicked for a boundary by Shakib to deep backward square leg on the last ball in what was a tidy sixth over until that point. Bangladesh’s total stood at 36 for the loss of two wickets at the end of the over.

Four byes down fine leg as a valiant fielding effort from Naseem could not stop the ball from touching the rope. The effort left the pacer lying on the rope completely still. He was then taken off the field and Mohammad Haris came in as a substitute. It doesn’t look good for Naseem. Shaheen, continuing with his over, was then dispatched for four off the pads by Naim between square leg and mid-on.

Towhid Hridoy gets bowled out by a delivery from Haris Rauf on Wednesday.—PCB

Rauf replaced Naseem to start the eighth over and struck on the third delivery. A quick short ball did the trick for the Bangladeshi opener, who looked good. Haris walked slightly to the left to catch what was his 50th ODI wicket.

Faheem, who came back into the side, replaced Shaheen to start the ninth over. A tidy over from Faheem placed the Bangladesh total 47 for three.

Rauf struck again, this time getting Towhid Hridoy who departed after scoring only two runs. A quick delivery crashed into the stumps as Hridoy tried to flick it. Only one run off the tenth as the Bangladesh score now precariously placed at 49 for the loss of four wickets.

Overs 1-5

Naseem dismissed Mehidy Hasan on the first bowl of the second over. The centurion of the last game walked off without opening his account. The safe pair of hands from Fakhar Zaman at square leg caught it. Das edged the ball wide of the point fielder to get a boundary off Naseem’s second-last delivery.

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah gestures after taking Bangladesh batter Mehidy Hasan’s wicket in the Asia Cup Super 4 match on Wednesday.—PCB

Naim flicked Shaheen to deep square leg at the start of his second over. Das also went after the southpaw on the fourth ball of the third over.

The Bangladesh score started ticking as Naseem continued in the fourth over. Naim timed the pacer through the deep backward point at the start of the over. He was then carved through the covers for two more boundaries in the same over, conceding 13 runs.

Shaheen, who was dispatched for a boundary at the start of the fifth over, edged Das with the extra bounce. Short of a length delivery and Rizwan did the rest.

Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the first Super 4 match of the Asia Cup at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Speaking after winning the toss, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said that the team would put pressure on the Green Shirts if they managed to put runs on the board.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan. — Photo courtesy PCB

“We want to replicate what we did against Afghanistan but we are facing the no. 1 team in the world so we need to play our best. We know what their strengths and weaknesses are,” he said.

Meanwhile, skipper Babar Azam said that if Pakistan had won the toss, the team would also have opted to bat.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud