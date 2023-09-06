DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 06, 2023

Migrant drama puts spotlight on Europe’s border cruelty

Reuters Published September 6, 2023 Updated September 6, 2023 10:15am
Polish director Agnieszka Holland poses during the red carpet of the movie “Zielona Granica” (Green Border) presented in competition at the 80th Venice Film Festival on September 5. — AFP
Polish director Agnieszka Holland poses during the red carpet of the movie “Zielona Granica” (Green Border) presented in competition at the 80th Venice Film Festival on September 5. — AFP

VENICE: After the media was denied access to migrants desperately trying to cross the Polish-Belarus border, director Agnieszka Holland decided to step in and make a wrenching movie about their plight.

Green Border, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, tells the story of refugees, charity workers, activists and border guards, whose lives intersect in the cold, swampy forests between the two east European countries.

Migrants started flocking to the border in 2021, after Belarus, a close Russian ally, opened travel agencies in the Middle East offering a new unofficial route into Europe — a move the European Union said was designed to create a crisis.

Poland refused to let them cross, leaving hundreds stranded in a freezing no-man’s land, and temporarily imposed an exclusion zone, forbidding reporters and human rights groups from approaching the area to see what was going on.

“It was impossible for the documentary makers and the journalists to go there, but we can re-create and do something that I know how to do, make a fictional film about events which are going on right now,” Holland said.

“We had to try to capture it in all (its) possible complexity and give justice and a voice to those who have been silenced and are voiceless,” she added.

Her black-and-white film shows a family from Syria and a woman from Afghanistan thrown back and forward across the border by brutal guards indifferent to their suffering, as activists struggle to try to bring them to safety.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unreal expectations
Updated 06 Sep, 2023

Unreal expectations

While Pakistan needs all the investment it can get, we must ask how realistic these projections are.
Denied health cover
06 Sep, 2023

Denied health cover

THE government must probe the reasons and factors behind the denial of free medical treatment to over 80pc of almost...
‘Katcha’ troubles
06 Sep, 2023

‘Katcha’ troubles

DESPITE months of ‘action’, yet another state-sponsored operation to rein in the lawless elements who rule large...
GB unrest
Updated 05 Sep, 2023

GB unrest

To prevent the misuse of blasphemy laws and the violence this begets, the recent amendments need to be rethought.
Digging in
05 Sep, 2023

Digging in

WITHIN what is a very narrow space these days, there seems to be some effort to renegotiate the PTI’s relationship...
IHK media’s siege
05 Sep, 2023

IHK media’s siege

THERE was a time when journalists in Indian-held Kashmir were the cynosure of Indian media — tenacious, reliable,...