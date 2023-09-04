Asia Cup 2023: Rain halts Nepal’s batting against India

Rain halted play in the final Group A clash of the Asia Cup between India and cricketing minnows Nepal in Pallekele in Sri Lanka on Monday.

Nepal, who lost the tournament opener to Pakistan, were 178-6 in 37.5 overs after being sent in to bat.

The 50-over tournament is a tune-up for the upcoming one-day international World Cup in India but rain has played a spoiling role, forcing organisers to discuss a venue change for upcoming matches in Colombo.

Pakistan’s opening match against India was abandoned due to rain after one innings. A win or a washout in this match would qualify the Men in Blue for the Super Four stage.

Dipendra Singh Airee, on 27, and Sompal Kami, on 11, were at the crease when heavy rain forced the players off and ground staff covered the entire field.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja had taken three wickets and Aasif Sheikh made 58.