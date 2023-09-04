Corruption key cause of economic instability, says NAB official

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Director General Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig has said that corruption is the major cause of economic instability in the country and the issue should be addressed.

In a press release issued here, the DG NAB said that NAB is playing a key role to end corruption from the country.

Mr Baig said this at an event organised at the Rawalpindi Arts Council.

Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha also spoke on this occasion.

Mr Baig said that corruption is the major cause of economic and social instability in the country and “we need to develop high moral values to end corruption from society”.

He said all departments could play an important role for eradicating corruption through mutual cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha said that NAB had played a key role in rooting out corruption from the country.

He said that trust building and honesty are key factors for stability, foundation and development of institutions.

He said that inflation increases due to corruption and it affected the entire social life badly.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2023