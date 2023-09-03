DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 03, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto propel Bangladesh to 334-5 against Afghanistan

AFP Published September 3, 2023 Updated September 3, 2023 07:04pm
Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz (R) celebrates with Najmul Hossain Shanto after scoring a century (100 runs) during the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 3, 2023. — AFP
Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz (R) celebrates with Najmul Hossain Shanto after scoring a century (100 runs) during the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 3, 2023. — AFP

Allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto smashed cracking centuries to help Bangladesh to a solid 334-5 in their must-win Asia Cup match against Afghanistan in Lahore on Sunday.

Miraz hit a 119-ball 112 for his highest One-Day International (ODI) score while Shanto scored a 105-ball 104 as Bangladesh — who won the toss and batted — put up their highest ODI total outside their own country.

The pair lifted their team from the loss of Mohammad Naim (28) and Towhid Hridoy (0) through a third-wicket stand of 194 off 190 balls, punishing Afghanistan’s spinners on a flat Gaddafi stadium pitch.

Bangladesh changed up their tactics after losing their first game to Sri Lanka by five wickets in Pallekele, promoting right-hander Miraz up the order to open the innings.

Miraz justified the decision by striking seven boundaries before he hurt his left hand while hitting a third six and walked off the field. He had scored his second ODI century.

Shanto hit nine boundaries and two sixes before he was run out in the 45th over as Bangladesh piled up 103 runs in the last 10 overs.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan carried on the good work with an 18-ball 32 not out that was spiced with four boundaries and a six.

Afghanistan’s much-vaunted spin trio failed to stop the flow of runs with only Mujeeb Ur Rahman getting one wicket while Rashid Khan’s wicket-less 10 overs cost 66 runs.

Bangladesh must win this match to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Super Four stage from Group B alive.

Pakistan have already qualified for the Super Fours from Group A by beating Nepal in their first match and then seeing their clash against India abandoned due to rain in Pallekele on Saturday.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More action, please
03 Sep, 2023

More action, please

THE caretaker prime minister has faced a major challenge managing public expectations over the past week or so. When...
Dar’s delusion
Updated 03 Sep, 2023

Dar’s delusion

Dar lives in a world completely divorced from reality, a world where he can be a self-styled ‘saviour’.
Sports and government
03 Sep, 2023

Sports and government

CLEARLY, sports and politics are joined at the hip. This means that governments have a large say in the running of...
ECP’s mantra
Updated 02 Sep, 2023

ECP’s mantra

If ECP believes it can't be forced by law to fulfill its constitutional duty, it may keep postponing elections using various excuses.
Bannu ambush
02 Sep, 2023

Bannu ambush

TERRORIST violence continues to take a heavy toll on our security personnel. At least nine troops were martyred when...
Missing persons
02 Sep, 2023

Missing persons

THE reaction of the interim Balochistan government to criticism of enforced disappearances in the country lays bare ...