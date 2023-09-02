Threat of thick cloud cover, showers loom over Pakistan-India Asia Cup game today

The high-voltage Asia Cup match between archrivals Pakistan and India in Sri Lanka’s Kandy today is likely to go smoothly with a few interruptions by rain, according to weather forecasts for the day.

The match, scheduled to start at 2:30pm (PST), will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Kandy is half an hour ahead of Pakistan’s time.

AccuWeather, the forecasting agency, shows a 58 per cent chance of showers at 3pm local time, and fairly clear weather for the next three hours till 6pm. However, rains are expected to resume from 7pm onwards and are likely to continue till 11pm.

It also said “a thick cloud cover and humid with a couple of showers” are expected to persist throughout the day. At night, “considerable cloudiness with rain and drizzle” is predicted.

Screengrab taken from Accuweather

Meanwhile, BBC Weather predicted “thundershowers and a gentle breeze”. It showed 80pc chances of rain at 3:30pm — the highest in the day — that gradually decreased till midnight.

Screengrab from BBC Weather.

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram, who is currently in Kandy, said it had already started drizzling in the city and the sky was cloudy.

“But later on in the afternoon it is said the weather will be clear,” he stated in a video posted on social media platform X (erstwhile Twitter).

Akram also wished luck to both teams and reminded fans that “at the end of the day it is just a match”. “Someone has to lose and someone has to win — just support your teams,” he added.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.