Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023: Indian batters struggling with Pakistan pace attack as third wicket down

India are 51-3 at the end of the 11th over against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallakelle Stadium in Sri Lanka.

The Indian top order is struggling against Pakistan’s pacers again. Shaheen Shah Afridi scalps two veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with precision and aggression.

Eleventh over: Two off the bat with a leg bye ends Naseem’s fourth for three runs. India now 51 for the loss of three wickets.

Tenth over: Fakhar Zaman holds on to a blinder! Haris Rauf, who was dispatched for a boundary by Gill on the second ball gets Shreyas Iyer caught at square who pulled the pacer as Fakhar manages to grab it. India end the 10th over with 48 runs on the board at the loss of three wickets.

Shaheen was taken off the attack after his five. Naseem replaces the lanky left armer.

Ninth over: Shaheen starts another over as Babar keeps him on. Gill is wary of the left armer who is swinging it both ways. A maiden from the pacer to end the ninth over with India 42 for 2.

Eighth over: Haris Rauf started with the eighth over, replacing Naseem, with the express pacers conceding 12 runs in what was an expensive first over.

Seventh over: An inside edge for the Indian great Kohli and he has to walk back to the pavilion for the measly four runs off seven balls.

Sixth over: Five wides for Naseem as Kohli comes out to bat, a tidy over up until that point. Pakistan has leaked extras in the early stages as the ball swings both ways. Kohli with a crashing cover drive in the fifth ball ends the over with 11 runs.

Fifth over: Rohit’s poor form against the left-hander continued as Shaheen’s blistering delivery hit his off stump.

Earlier, heavy showers brought the blockbuster match to a halt at the beginning of the fifth over. According to an update on ESPNcricinfo at 3:07pm, the covers had started to come off and the day “has got brighter”.

Fourth over: Naseem kept it tight in his second over, bowling with a lot of swing and heat. The ball looked to be going either way with the determined Gill standing tall against a good spell of bowling. With chances of rain looming, Naseem ends the first over for a single wide. It was 15 in four overs without a loss.

Third over: On the second ball of pacer Shaheed Shah Afridi’s second over, the same result as the first, Rohit Sharma casually clipped it off the toes for four, the ball falling just inside the ropes. Four runs off the bat and a wide in the third over takes India to 14 for none.

Second over: In the second over, pacer Naseem Shah saw some early movement with the ball. With the bounce varying throughout, it will be a challenge for the Indian batters at least in the early game. Naseem finishes the over giving away two overs and a bye.

First over: Rohit flicked it off the pads on the second ball of the first over. The ball was in the air but went wide of square leg — much-needed runs for the Indian captain. With a single and a wide, Shaheen ended the first over giving away six runs.

Toss: As the sun peeked through the clouds during the toss, Rohit opted to bat first. He said India, who play their opening match of the tournament, were ready to “embrace the challenge”.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who was hoping to go into bat first, said the Green Shirts would try to take early wickets.

“Asia Cup is good because the top teams in the world are playing in it. Before the World Cup, we have a good opportunity. We will try to do our best in this Asia Cup,” he said.

Azam added that the team’s combination “is the same” and was not changed.

“Look when you perform always do it with confidence. We will try to utilise this confidence. You know Pakistan-India matches are high-intensity games. We are calm and cool,” he stated.

Weather updates

The blockbuster game, largely expected to go smoothly, may see a few interruptions by rain, according to weather forecasting websites.

Just an hour before the toss, a light drizzle was reported in Pallekele, according to a post by ESPN cricinfo.

AccuWeather, the forecasting agency, shows a 58 per cent chance of showers at 3pm local time, and fairly clear weather for the next three hours till 6pm. However, rains are expected to resume from 7pm onwards and are likely to continue till 11pm.

Kandy is half an hour ahead of Pakistan’s time.

AccuWeather also said “a thick cloud cover and humid with a couple of showers” are expected to persist throughout the day. At night, “considerable cloudiness with rain and drizzle” is predicted.

Screengrab taken from Accuweather

Meanwhile, BBC Weather predicted “thundershowers and a gentle breeze”. It showed 80pc chances of rain at 3:30pm — the highest in the day — that gradually decreased till midnight.

Screengrab from BBC Weather.

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram, who is currently in Kandy, said it had already started drizzling in the city and the sky was cloudy.

“But later on in the afternoon it is said the weather will be clear,” he stated in a video posted on social media platform X (erstwhile Twitter).

Akram also wished luck to both teams and reminded fans that “at the end of the day it is just a match”. “Someone has to lose and someone has to win — just support your teams,” he added.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.