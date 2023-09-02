Blockbuster Pakistan-India Asia Cup game begins as Rohit Sharma opts to bat first

The blockbuster Asia Cup game between Pakistan and India began on Saturday after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first.

The match, which started at 2:30pm (PST), is being played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

As the sun peeked through the clouds during the toss, Rohit said India, who play their opening match of the tournament, were ready to “embrace the challenge”.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who was hoping to go into bat first, said the Green Shirts would try to take early wickets.

“Asia Cup is good because the top teams in the world are playing in it. Before the World Cup, we have a good opportunity. We will try to do our best in this Asia Cup,” he said.

Azam added that the team’s combination “is the same” and was not changed.

“Look when you perform always do it with confidence. We will try to utilise this confidence. You know Pakistan-India matches are high intensity games. We are calm and cool,” he stated.

Weather updates

The blockbuster game, largely expected to go smoothly, may see a few interruptions by rain, according to weather forecasting websites.

Just an hour before the toss, a light drizzle was reported in Pallekele, according to a post by ESPN cricinfo.

AccuWeather, the forecasting agency, shows a 58 per cent chance of showers at 3pm local time, and fairly clear weather for the next three hours till 6pm. However, rains are expected to resume from 7pm onwards and are likely to continue till 11pm.

Kandy is half an hour ahead of Pakistan’s time.

AccuWeather also said “a thick cloud cover and humid with a couple of showers” are expected to persist throughout the day. At night, “considerable cloudiness with rain and drizzle” is predicted.

Screengrab taken from Accuweather

Meanwhile, BBC Weather predicted “thundershowers and a gentle breeze”. It showed 80pc chances of rain at 3:30pm — the highest in the day — that gradually decreased till midnight.

Screengrab from BBC Weather.

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram, who is currently in Kandy, said it had already started drizzling in the city and the sky was cloudy.

“But later on in the afternoon it is said the weather will be clear,” he stated in a video posted on social media platform X (erstwhile Twitter).

Akram also wished luck to both teams and reminded fans that “at the end of the day it is just a match”. “Someone has to lose and someone has to win — just support your teams,” he added.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.