LHC wonders why DC failed to ensure shops closure by 10pm

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday expressed its disappointment over the failure of the Lahore deputy commissioner to ensure the markets closure 10pm.

Hearing petitions relating to environmental issues, Justice Shahid Karim questioned why generators and barriers were placed on the greenbelts for the cricket matches.

The judge also issued a contempt of court notice to the director general of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) over felling of trees on Model Town Link Road, ordering him to appear in person on Monday.

“If they cannot perform their duties, they should go somewhere else or find other work,” the judge observed with displeasure.

He said all the officials failed to do their duties and a case will be registered against them. He also warned of job termination proceedings against the PHA DG.

The judge extended the food home delivery time for the restaurants until 2am.

Earlier, officials of the environment department appeared in court and members of the Environmental Commission submitted a report on the implementation of the court’s previous orders. The commission’s members pointed out that the markets were not being closed on time despite notifications from the DC’s office.

Justice Karim observed that digital advertising screens could have been installed elsewhere. He lamented that trees were cut down to install the screens on roads.

The judge also demanded a report from the DIG Operations and the Lahore deputy commissioner on the matter by next week.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2023