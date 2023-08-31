DAWN.COM Logo

Bloodbath at PSX as jittery investors jettison shares, down over 1,700 points

Talqeen Zubairi Published August 31, 2023 Updated August 31, 2023 03:13pm
This image shows activity on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday. — Photo courtesy PSX website
Stocks suffered losses for the fifth straight session on Thursday, bleeding more than 1,700 points on the back of rumours of a hike in interest rates, economic uncertainty, and the unrelenting depreciation of the rupee.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its bearish trend with the KSE-100 index plunging 1,747.63 points to 44,496.92 by 2:49pm, down 3.78pc from yesterday’s close of 46,244.55.

Intermarket Securities’ Equity head Raza Jafri told Dawn.com that the KSE-100 continued to be under severe selling pressure owing to a lack of confidence emanating from a weak economy, particularly the depreciating rupee.

“While value buyers may return if the dip extends, meaningful valuation rerating needs clarity to return,” he added.

Arif Habib Corp analyst Ahsan Mehanti echoed Jafri’s viewpoint, saying stocks fell across the board on economic uncertainty amid a slump in the rupee and a likely hike in interest rates owing to high inflation.

“The caretaker finance minister’s assertion for lack of fiscal capacity to give relief on power bills and concerns for unresolved circular debt crises in the power sector played a catalyst role in bearish close,” he said.

The market had witnessed a sharp drop after rumours circulated that the State Bank of Pakistan was set to convene an emergency meeting in which it is expected to raise interest rates by up to 300bps, noted JS Global in its daily report.

Investor Ali Farid Khawaja told Dawn.com that investor sentiment “is very fragile”. “Any comment around political instability worries the market,” he said.

However, in Khawaja’s view, the bearish trend “will be short-lived” as he expects the market to recover. “We have seen similar volatility in the past as well.” He said reports of the Saudi crown prince’s visit to Pakistan “should be a strong catalyst for investor sentiment”.

More to follow

