DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 29, 2023

Kremlin says Putin will not attend Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin’s funeral

AFP Published August 29, 2023 Updated August 29, 2023 03:33pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not go to the funeral of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died last week in a plane crash, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Prigozhin — a Putin confidant turned “traitor” — was killed last Wednesday two months after ordering his troops to topple Russia’s military leadership, in what observers deemed the biggest challenge to Putin’s authority since he came to power.

“The president’s presence is not envisaged,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday when asked whether Putin would attend the funeral.

There have been no public announcements of when or where Prigozhin, who was 62, will be buried.

“We have no information specifically about the funeral. The decision in this regard is made by family and friends,” Peskov added.

Putin, last week, described Prigozhin as a man who had made “serious mistakes in his life, but he achieved the right results.”

The Kremlin has dismissed speculation that it orchestrated the crash in revenge for Wagner’s march on Moscow in June.

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sutlej floods
29 Aug, 2023

Sutlej floods

CLIMATE change-related devastation seems to have become such an ordinary feature of our news cycle that it does not...
Armed & dangerous
Updated 29 Aug, 2023

Armed & dangerous

Kabul's rulers must act like a proper government, and ensure that deadly weapons don’t make their way to militants.
Arshad Nadeem’s feat
29 Aug, 2023

Arshad Nadeem’s feat

THE once unthinkable has been made possible by Arshad Nadeem. The javelin marvel ensured Pakistan got its first ...
The PPP stirs
Updated 28 Aug, 2023

The PPP stirs

Was Aitzaz Ahsan there to bring the bitter rivals together, if only for the sake of upholding the Constitution?
Aiyar’s observations
28 Aug, 2023

Aiyar’s observations

IN the current toxic atmosphere that prevails in the subcontinent, it is rare, particularly in India, to hear voices...
A life cut short
28 Aug, 2023

A life cut short

THE tragic death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in Surrey has put a spotlight on both Pakistan and the UK, where...