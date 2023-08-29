DAWN.COM Logo

August 29, 2023

PSX sheds over 700 points in intraday trade

Published August 29, 2023
— Screengrab taken from the PSX website.
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed accelerated selling pressure on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost over 720 points during intraday trading.

At 10am, the market stood at 47,344.53, dropping by 134.08 points from yesterday’s close of 47,478.61. By 11:25am, selling had intensified and the index lost a further 542 points to drop to 46,936.03. It recovered slightly to 47,000.85 by 12:15pm. But 45 minutes later, it plummeted by 720 points, bringing the index down to 46,757.67, or 1.52pc.

Today’s gloom carried over from yesterday, where the benchmark index remained in the red for most of the session amid rumours about an imminent policy rate hike which triggered profit-selling by some investors.

This strategic choice by investors not only prompted the market to relinquish some of its previously accrued value but also culminated in the index transitioning into unfavourable terrain, noted Topline Securities in its daily market report.

More to follow.

