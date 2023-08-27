Pakistan take seventh spot

LAHORE: Pakistan finished seventh in the 22nd Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship after beating Bahrain 3-1 in their seventh-position match in Urmia, Iran on Saturday.
According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Pakistan defeated Bahrain 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18).
Teams from 18 countries took part in the 22nd edition of the continental championship played from Aug 19 to 26.
Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2023
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.