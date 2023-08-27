Pakistan take seventh spot

LAHORE: Pakistan finished seventh in the 22nd Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship after beating Bahrain 3-1 in their seventh-position match in Urmia, Iran on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Pakistan defeated Bahrain 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18).

Teams from 18 countries took part in the 22nd edition of the continental championship played from Aug 19 to 26.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2023