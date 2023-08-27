DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 27, 2023

Pakistan take seventh spot

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published August 27, 2023 Updated August 27, 2023 07:06am

LAHORE: Pakistan finished seventh in the 22nd Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship after beating Bahrain 3-1 in their seventh-position match in Urmia, Iran on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Pakistan defeated Bahrain 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18).

Teams from 18 countries took part in the 22nd edition of the continental championship played from Aug 19 to 26.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The price of courage

The price of courage

Usama Khilji
It should not take courage to stand with the downtrodden. Nor should it take courage to call for the implementation of the law, the Constitution, and the protection of the rights it guarantees.

Opinion

Editorial

Flashpoint now
Updated 27 Aug, 2023

Flashpoint now

The increasing price of electricity is essentially a governance and fiscal problem for which successive governments are to blame.
Danish proposal
27 Aug, 2023

Danish proposal

A STRING of copycat burnings of the Holy Quran in various European states over the past several months by...
Deadly journey
27 Aug, 2023

Deadly journey

A RECENTLY released Human Rights Watch report makes shocking claims about deadly force used by Saudi border guards...
Scant regard
Updated 26 Aug, 2023

Scant regard

The ECP cannot continue to dodge the Constitution and expect to get away with it. It must submit to the law.
Bigger BRICS
26 Aug, 2023

Bigger BRICS

MULTIPOLARITY is clearly the new buzzword in geopolitics and geo-economics as states within the Global South seek an...
Battered childhood
26 Aug, 2023

Battered childhood

THE scourge of child abuse in Pakistan displays no signs of retreat. An inability to understand the idea of safety...