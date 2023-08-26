DAWN.COM Logo

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam guide Pakistan to 268-8 in third ODI against Afghanistan

AFP Published August 26, 2023 Updated August 26, 2023 07:14pm
Mohammad Rizwan (2L) and Babar Azam (L) run between the wickets as Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmad (2R) looks on during the third and final one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on August 26. — AFP
Mohammad Rizwan (2L) and Babar Azam (L) run between the wickets as Afghanistan’s Fareed Ahmad (2R) looks on during the third and final one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on August 26. — AFP

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam hit solid half-centuries against some tight Afghanistan bowling to take Pakistan to 268-8 in the third and final one-day international in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Saturday.

Rizwan scored 79-ball 67 with six boundaries and a six while Azam knocked four boundaries and a six in his 86-ball innings of 60 to anchor Pakistan’s innings after they won the toss and batted.

Pakistan have already won the series with wins in the first match by 142 runs and one wicket in the second — both played in Hambantota.

The Rizwan-Azam pair added 110 runs for the third wicket to steady the innings after pacer Gulbadin Naib removed openers Fakhar Zaman (27) and Imamul Haq (13) to hit Pakistan at the start.

Pakistan stuttered in the middle overs with four wickets lost in the space of just 27 runs, including Azam’s wicket who scored his 28th half-century.

Saud Shakeel was run out for nine and Shadab Khan for just three as Pakistan were left struggling at 189-6.

Agha Salman (38 not out) and Mohammad Nawaz (30) added 61 for the seventh wicket as Pakistan added 80 in the last ten overs.

Salman hit four boundaries and a six in his 31-ball quickfire knock.

Naib was the pick of Afghanistan bowlers with 2-36.

