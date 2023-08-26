DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan working on developing ‘social contract’ to ensure protection of citizens’ rights: PM Kakar

August 26, 2023

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said on Saturday that Pakistan was working on developing a “social contract” to ensure that the rights of the citizens were protected.

He passed these remarks during an interactive session with a delegation of students from Harvard, who are in Pakistan on a visit. The students had also interacted with Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir yesterday.

A number of topics came up for discussion in the meeting today, including the state of democracy, the economy, brain drain and the challenges Pakistan is facing with terrorism.

Interacting with the students, the premier said it was not possible for a nation to “divorce itself” from America if it wanted to remain connected with global technology, research and development.

“We are rational enough to engage in this relationship, but it doesn’t mean we agree with everything that America does and of course, we have a very healthy disagreement,” he stated.

Talking about Pakistan’s role in the global economy, the premier highlighted: “Don’t forget that the capitalist system’s frontline state was Pakistan. The entire GDP (gross domestic product) of the Western hemisphere … probably $20 trillion or $40 trillion… is preserved because we fought a war with Marxist ideas where the Soviet regime, along with the whole of Eastern Europe, was giving and demonstrating an alternate political and economic system.

“If we wouldn’t have fought from 1979 to 1989, the $30 trillion of the capitalist economy wouldn’t have been there, we contributed to that … we were in the forefront, but I feel at times we fail to articulate what we have contributed towards global peace, global security and global economic and financial institutions.”

More to follow.

