August 26, 2023

Punjab seeks ECP’s permission to start Safe City project in three cities

Aamir Yasin Published August 26, 2023 Updated August 26, 2023 06:36am

RAWALPINDI: The caretaker Punjab government on Friday sought the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) permission to start Safe City project worth Rs5.7 billion in the garrison city.

This was decided in a meeting of the provincial cabinet, which was presided over by interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The meeting gave approval to launch the Safe City project in three big cities - Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

A senior official of the district administration told Dawn that it was decided in the meeting that the Election Commission would be contacted to launch the security-related project which would help in the next general elections.

He said since the interim government could not launch new projects, the Election Commission had been contacted to get permission as it was an important project, adding that the provincial caretaker government had sent details to the ECP and requested permission.

Once approved, Election Commission, Pindi administration and Punjab Safe City Authority to sign agreement

After approval of the project from the Election Commission, the Rawalpindi administration and PunjabSafeCityAuthority would sign an agreement worth Rs5.7 billion. “After this, the caretaker federal government will also provide funds for the project,” he added.

According to officials, PunjabSafeCityAuthority will install cameras on more than 4,000 locations for surveillance through a comprehensive survey. That includes the coverage of public institutions, key infrastructure, public roads, crime spots, VVIP routes and entry and exit points.

The control and command centre will be a consolidated hub of integrated policing regulating swift emergency and police responses including intelligent traffic management, dispatch of Punjab police, PRU and Dolphin Force, 1122 Emergency response, criminal identification/investigations, virtual surveillance and media monitoring.

Other thansafety and security of the hostcity, thisprojectis also a source of employment to hundreds of young IT professionals who will be instrumental in changing the police culture with their enlightened and energetic efforts for a peaceful, prosperous andsafer Punjab.

The senior official said at present, the CCTV cameras had to be installed on the routes of mourning processions and big events like cricket matches, adding that the administration had to hire the CCTV cameras but after thisproject, funds would be saved.

On the other hand, Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir said due to the special interest of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the provincial cabinet formally approved the Safe City project worth Rs5.7 billion in Rawalpindi and the plan had been sent to the ECP. Work will begin on the project once it is approved, he added.

In a statement, the caretaker minister said the Safe City project was a mega project for Rawalpindi and the provincial government was determined to implement it.

He said 3,500 cameras would be installed at 425 locations in the garrison city and this project would be helpful in controlling crime and traffic.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2023







01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

