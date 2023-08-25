DAWN.COM Logo

9 injured in Karachi sewerage line explosion

Imtiaz Ali Published August 25, 2023 Updated August 25, 2023 06:22pm
At least eight people were injured due to an explosion in a sewerage line in Karachi’s Lasbela area on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

At least nine people were injured due to an explosion in a sewerage line in Karachi’s Lasbela area on Friday, according to police.

Soldier Bazaar Police Station issued a preliminary update regarding the explosion, stating that a thorough investigation was underway to determine the cause of the blast.

The statement also revealed that the explosion resulted in injuries to nine individuals, all of whom had been transported to Civil Hospital for necessary medical treatment.

The individuals who sustained injuries have been identified as Lal Muhammad, Ejaz, Hafeez, Mansoor, Naseeruddin, Khurram, Mansoor, Arif, and Zoq Akhtar, the police statement said.

Karachi (East) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zubair Nazeer Shaikh told Dawn.com that the initial probe revealed the explosion took place because of the accumulation of gases inside the storm-water drain.

However, the police are waiting for the final report from bomb experts to determine its exact cause, he said.

The senior officer added that among the eight injured persons, none received life-threatening injuries.

