Afghanistan win toss and bat against Pakistan in second ODI in Colombo

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat in the second One-Day International against Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday.
Pakistan kept the same eleven that won the first match in Hambantota in Sri Lanka on Tuesday by a 142-run margin, while Afghanistan brought in Shahidullah Kamal and Riaz Hassan in a double change.
Fast bowler Azmatullah Omarzai and allrounder Rahmat Shah were left out.
The last match will also be played in Colombo on Saturday.
It is a home series for Afghanistan who cannot stage international cricket in their own country because of security fears.
Teams
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan, Mujeeburr Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman
