Afghanistan win toss and bat against Pakistan in second ODI in Colombo

AFP Published August 24, 2023 Updated August 24, 2023 06:00pm
This photo shows Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah and Pakistan captain Babar Azam during the toss ahead of the start of the second ODI match between the two sides in Colombo on Thursday. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter
Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat in the second One-Day International against Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday.

Pakistan kept the same eleven that won the first match in Hambantota in Sri Lanka on Tuesday by a 142-run margin, while Afghanistan brought in Shahidullah Kamal and Riaz Hassan in a double change.

Fast bowler Azmatullah Omarzai and allrounder Rahmat Shah were left out.

The last match will also be played in Colombo on Saturday.

It is a home series for Afghanistan who cannot stage international cricket in their own country because of security fears.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan, Mujeeburr Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman

