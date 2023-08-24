DAWN.COM Logo

Shares at PSX gain more than 300 points

Dawn.com Published August 24, 2023 Updated August 24, 2023 05:15pm
This image shows activity at the Pakistan Stock Market on Thursday morning. — Photo courtesy PSX
This image shows activity at the Pakistan Stock Market on Thursday morning. — Photo courtesy PSX

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 300 points on Thursday.

The index reached 47,750.76 points at the session’s end, up 332.13 points or 0.7 per cent from yesterday’s close of 47,418.63 points.

Head of Equity Intermarket Securities Raza Jafri said: “Buying interest has come into the index heavyweight banking and oil sectors, with valuations having opened up again after the recent dip.”

“Pakistan is going through macroeconomic adjustment but this is balanced against attractive valuations.”

More to follow

