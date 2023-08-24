PSX gains over 500 points in morning trade

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 500 points during morning trade on Thursday.
The index reached 47,959.48 points, up 540.85 points at 12:20pm or 1.14 per cent from yesterday’s close of 47,418.63 points.
Head of Equity Intermarket Securities Raza Jafri said: “Buying interest has come into the index heavyweight banking and oil sectors, with valuations having opened up again after the recent dip.”
“Pakistan is going through macroeconomic adjustment but this is balanced against attractive valuations.”
