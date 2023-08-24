DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 24, 2023

Shah Mahmood’s brother in charge of Bahauddin urs

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 24, 2023 Updated August 24, 2023 09:25am

LAHORE: The annual three-day urs celebrations of Sufi saint Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Suharwardi began in Multan on Wednesday.

Since the shrine caretaker and PTI leader Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in detention in the cipher case, his son Makhdoom Zain Qureshi performed Ghusal in the morning. But it did not go well with Mureed Hussain Qureshi, a brother of the caretaker.

Scolding his nephew (Zain), Mureed shouted he should have waited for him as he and other family members were on the way.

“This is my grandfather’s grave and how could the Ghusal ceremony begin in my absence,” he said.

Zain remained silent and allowed his uncle to take charge of the proceedings who took the matters in his own hands and conducted the ceremonial bath afresh.

Mureed has differences with Shah Mahmood over the matters of the shrine.

A large number of devotees from across the country joined the ceremonies of the urs.

Published in Dawn, August 24th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Battagram rescue
Updated 24 Aug, 2023

Battagram rescue

Critical infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, is needed to connect settlements in remote places.
Weakening rupee
24 Aug, 2023

Weakening rupee

THE rupee is yet again facing renewed pressure due to multiple factors. These include a resurging current account...
Privatising PIA
24 Aug, 2023

Privatising PIA

REPORTS that the lossmaking national flag carrier PIA has grounded 11 aircraft, or a third of its fleet, over the...
Persisting doubts
Updated 23 Aug, 2023

Persisting doubts

As the debate over changes to Army Act, Official secrets law and their legal status continues, dark clouds are gathering over Aiwan-i-Sadr.
Show of solidarity
23 Aug, 2023

Show of solidarity

IT is some solace that the government has demonstrated more empathy with victims of communal violence in Jaranwala...
Women’s football
23 Aug, 2023

Women’s football

THE month-long women’s football contest ended Down Under on Sunday — with many moments of unbridled joy and many...