Shah Mahmood’s brother in charge of Bahauddin urs

LAHORE: The annual three-day urs celebrations of Sufi saint Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Suharwardi began in Multan on Wednesday.

Since the shrine caretaker and PTI leader Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in detention in the cipher case, his son Makhdoom Zain Qureshi performed Ghusal in the morning. But it did not go well with Mureed Hussain Qureshi, a brother of the caretaker.

Scolding his nephew (Zain), Mureed shouted he should have waited for him as he and other family members were on the way.

“This is my grandfather’s grave and how could the Ghusal ceremony begin in my absence,” he said.

Zain remained silent and allowed his uncle to take charge of the proceedings who took the matters in his own hands and conducted the ceremonial bath afresh.

Mureed has differences with Shah Mahmood over the matters of the shrine.

A large number of devotees from across the country joined the ceremonies of the urs.

Published in Dawn, August 24th, 2023