Another SSG team en route to rescue passengers stuck in cable car for over 7 hours in KP’s Battagram

Another team of the Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) is on the way to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Battagram where six schoolchildren are among eight people stuck in a cable car after two of its wires snapped early morning on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Jawad Hussain confirmed the update to Dawn.com, adding that troops of the military’s rapid response force are also on the ground.

Earlier, two helicopters belonging to the Pakistan Army and the Pakistan Air Force arrived at the site for a rescue operation. Two attempts were made to move towards the cable car. One of the helicopters has now moved away and the backup helicopter is hovering above the cable car.

Sling operation

The rescuer is hoisted with a sling and approaches the affected site/person. He or she is tied with the rescuer or another sling is used to hoist the person. Meanwhile, the helicopter pilot and rescuer have to be cautious of the downdraft (air that is deflected towards the ground) that is generated by the chopper’s propellers.

Shariq Riaz Khattak, a rescue official, told Reuters that the rescue mission is complicated due to gusty winds in the area and the fact the helicopters’ rotor blades risk further destabilising the lift. Moreover, sunset in Battagram is expected at 6:48pm.

Meanwhile, AC Hussain said: “If the helicopters fail to rescue the passengers, Rescue 1122 teams will make efforts from the ground via a snorkel.

“We have also called locals from Shangla’s Besham who have experience in conducting similar rescue operations near the Diamer Bhasha dam.”

He added that Rescue 1122 teams are meanwhile trying to spread nets under the cable car.

The incident occurred in the Allai tehsil early morning — estimatedly between 8am and 7am — when six students and two locals were on the way to school.

They got stuck when two wires of the cable car snapped, the assistant commissioner said, adding that the cable car was privately run by locals for transportation across rivers as there were no roads or bridges in the area.

The cable car is dangling in the middle of a deep ravine surrounded by towering mountains and a rocky surface. Beneath it, the Jhangri river flows.

Details regarding the height at which the passengers are stuck is not yet clear. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) estimated it to be 1,000-2,000ft.

AC Hussain told Dawn.com that the local administration along with Rescue 1122 teams were present at the spot, but due to the height and the hilly terrain, it was not possible for rescue officials to carry out a relief operation.

He said immediately after the incident was reported, a request was sent to the provincial chief secretary for a helicopter to rescue the passengers.

A little before noon, nearly four hours after the children got stuck, television footage showed a Pakistan Army helicopter arriving at the site. It surveyed the area for 15 minutes and later returned.

Afterwards, the military’s rapid response force and Special Service Group (SSG) commandos were deployed to the area.

Student speaks to media from cable car

Talking to Geo News, Gulfaraz, one of the passengers stuck in the cable car, said two of the students aboard were slipping in an out of unconsciousness.

The 20-year-old said the stuck students were between the ages of 10 and 15 years.

Gulfaraz urged the state authorities to take action keeping “human empathy and human life” in mind. He added, “People in our area are standing here and crying”.

When asked if the students had any food items with them, Gulfaraz replied they did not even have drinking water: “Where will food items come from? […] There is a great need for drinking water.”

He added that his mobile battery was also low while others had a “simple mobile phone”.

PM asks authorities to utilise all resources for rescue operation

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has directed authorities to immediately rescue the trapped people, Radio Pakistan reported.

It said the premier has directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and all relevant rescue agencies to rescue students and teachers by utilising all resources.

He further instructed that the “safety arrangements on all such chairlifts in the hilly areas” be ensured and directed to immediately close the chairlifts which are in dilapidated condition and do not meet safety standards, the report added.

Radio Pakistan further said that the NDMA has provided coordination support to the PDMA for the rescue of the persons.

Safety audit has been asked from all PDMAs by the NDMA on tourist infrastructure in their respective areas, the report added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan also took notice of the incident and directed that action be taken on an “emergency basis for the safe rescue of the stuck persons”.

Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said the rescue operation was in “full swing”.

Lack of roads

Iqbal, the school teacher, explained that at least 150 students took the hazardous journey to school by cable car every day due to the lack of road facilities in the area.

“There are no other arrangements,” he lamented, adding that no such incident had occurred previously.

The teacher further said that it had been around eight years since the cable car was installed and it was checked every month.

Separately, DPO Sonia Shamroz highlighted the need for maintaining cable cars and chairlifts in the area because of their frequent use.

She noted that using chairlifts was the usual mode of transport for most children in such “hilly terrains”, which is why maintenance was extremely important.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.