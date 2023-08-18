DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 18, 2023

Kohli solution to India’s No. 4 concerns: Shastri

Reuters Published August 18, 2023 Updated August 18, 2023 07:14am

NEW DELHI: Fielding Virat Kohli at number four could address India’s long-standing concerns about a settled batter at that crucial position, former coach Ravi Shastri has said.

Since 2017, India have tried a dozen players at that position but none could nail down the place, which skipper Rohit Sharma called “an issue” ahead of the home World Cup in October-November.

Kohli has amassed the lion’s share of his 12,898 runs, which include 39 hundreds, batting at number three in 212 of his 275 innings.

In his 42 appearances at number four, Kohli averaged 55.21, slightly below his overall 57.32, and has scored seven hundreds.

Shastri, who was coach of the India team when Kohli was captain, and lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup, said those were impressive numbers for a number four batter.

“If Virat has to bat at four, he will bat at four in the interest of the side. You know, there were times I thought of it,” Shastri told Star Sports channel.

Shastri said during the 2019 World Cup, he considered changing Kohli’s place “just to break that top heavy line-up”.

“You know, because if we lose two or three at the top, we are gone and it was proved,” he said. “If you look at Virat Kohli’s record, he is good enough at number four.”

Shreyas Iyer looked the part at number four, scoring both his one-day hundreds from that position, but is recovering after back surgery.

A fit-again Jasprit Bum­rah will lead a second-string India in a three-match T20 series in Ire­land beginning in Dub­lin on Friday.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan dilemma
Updated 18 Aug, 2023

Afghan dilemma

If Kabul’s rulers were to improve the human rights situation and assure the comity of nations that their soil will not be used to host terrorists, global recognition could be forthcoming.
Frenzy of hate
18 Aug, 2023

Frenzy of hate

THE paroxysm of violence in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala area on Wednesday chillingly demonstrated to the Christian...
Frank assessment
18 Aug, 2023

Frank assessment

PEOPLE of conscience the world over have long criticised the atrocious crimes the Israeli state all too frequently...
Faisalabad rampage
Updated 17 Aug, 2023

Faisalabad rampage

In Pakistan, the blasphemy laws have been misused with impunity by vested interests.
Oil price hike again
17 Aug, 2023

Oil price hike again

THE caretaker government has sharply raised fuel prices for the second half of August to a record high, putting...
Rewriting cricket history
17 Aug, 2023

Rewriting cricket history

THE Pakistan Cricket Board should have learnt from the International Cricket Council’s mistake. There were no...