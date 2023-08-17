KP traders, transporters ask caretaker PM to withdraw hike in fuel prices

PESHAWAR/MARDAN: Traders and transporters have rejected the unprecedented increase in prices of petroleum products and demanded of the caretaker prime minister, Anwaarul Haq, to withdraw the decision.

The goods transporters threatened to launch an agitation if the government did not reverse its decision within 10 days.

In their separate statements here on Wednesday, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi and Pakistan Peoples Party Peshawar spokesman Tariq Raheem termed the hike in fuel price detrimental for the country’s economy and demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision to avert reaction of people.

Mr Afridi said that the decision would increase cost of industrial production and consequently the prices of all items would go up that could directly affect the inflation-stricken people.

Goods transport association gives 10-day ultimatum to govt

“We expect that the caretaker government will take measures to put the ailing national economy on the right track. Economy, businesses and industries have confronted a severe crisis owing to flawed economic policies of the former governments,” he said.

Mr Afridi said that many industrial units were shut down owing to increase in power and gas tariffs that triggered unemployment in the province. He said that SCCI along with traders would strongly protest if the enforcement of anti-business policies was not stopped.

He said that prices of petroleum products reduced in the neighbouring countries but their rates were increasing in Pakistan. “It is completely incomprehensible and unacceptable,” he added.

The SCCI chief said that government should sense the gravity of the situation and take steps for flourishing business and industries to support the fragile national economy.

He asked the caretaker prime minister to consult with chambers and relevant stakeholders for economic and industrial growth. He said that a special incentive package should be announced to revive business and industries in terrorism-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Similarly, Public Transport Owners Association provincial president Khan Zaman Afridi said that the worst affected people due to the price hike were the transporters. He said that transporters had to purchase fuel at high price but passengers were not ready to pay additional fare.

“The transporters will meet today (Thursday) to revise fare list,” he said. He said that officials of transport department were not ready to revise the fare list. He said that prices of petroleum products were increased twice during a short period but transporters did not increase fares.

He said that they would announce wheel jam strike if the government did not revise the fare list.

Also, All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Goods Transport Association has rejected the increase in petroleum products and asked the government to take back the decision in the best interests of countrymen.

AKPGTA provincial chairman Liaquat Ali Khan, general secretary Sikandar Khan and Mir Ahmad told a press conference in Mardan on Wednesday that the caretaker government had not the mandate to increase the prices of petroleum products.

They said that the caretaker government should not put further burden on people if it was unable to provide any relief to them. They said that caretaker cabinet was not formed so far the prices of petroleum products were increased.

They blamed both the previous governments of Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif for price hike and inflation. They claimed that 75 per cent people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were associated with transport business.

The AKPGTA leaders threatened to launch an aggressive agitation if the government did not reverse its decision within 10 days. They said that they would continue their anti-government agitation till fulfilment of their demand.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2023