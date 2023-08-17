Rs50 fare proposed for metrobus, train in Punjab

LAHORE: As the prices of petroleum products continue to surge, the Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) has put forth a proposal to the government, suggesting an increase in metro bus and train fares to Rs50 per stop.

The PMA officials asserted that the rise in fuel cost had eroded their ability to offer economical transportation options.

The authority recommended a per-stop fare of Rs50 for both metro buses and Orange Line train.

The proposal is likely to be presented in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took personal interest in evaluating the passenger experience. He embarked on journeys with both the bus and train, engaging with fellow passengers to understand their commuting conditions.

CM elicits commuters feedback during travel

Starting his journey from Kutchery station, he purchased tokens for himself and his staff, travelling up to Janazgah stop.

During his ride, the chief minister observed that the air-conditioning systems of the buses were inoperative, subjecting passengers to uncomfortable conditions amid the scorching heat. Commuters voiced their grievances, highlighting that the AC units had remained non-functional for the past six months.

CM Naqvi instructed immediate measures to restore the AC system.

He also announced that male and female students would be granted free travel on the bus and train. He directed the transport secretary to prepare a summary for this initiative.

During his visit to Anarkali station of the train, he expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of basic amenities, including closed washrooms, scarcity of water and malfunctioning token machines.

Consequently, Naqvi summoned the transport secretary to address the inadequate facilities at the station. His journey continued from Anarkali station to Ali Town, where he assessed the functionality of token machines and the overall passenger experience. Passengers also voiced their complaints, including non-operational token machines and inaccessible washrooms.

Responding to these issues, the CM advocated online and credit card options for recharging metro cards and called for enhanced facilities to accommodate women passengers.

On his return, Naqvi travelled from Ali Town to Lakshmi Chowk using the Orange Line train. He emphasised the need for strategies to reduce congestion at token counters and enhance facilities for women commuters.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2023