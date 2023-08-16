Rupee extends losses against dollar, falls by Rs2.99 in interbank

The Pakistani rupee fell by Rs2.99 against the US dollar during interbank trade on Wednesday, extending its losses from the previous day.

The local currency was changing hands at Rs294.50 against the greenback at around 12:24pm, according to data from the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the open market, the dollar was being traded for Rs303.50.

Yesterday, the rupee had closed at 291.51 against the dollar, according to State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) daily update.

