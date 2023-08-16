DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 16, 2023

Social media app TweetDeck placed behind paywall

AFP Published August 16, 2023 Updated August 16, 2023 11:34am

Social media app TweetDeck began going behind a paywall on Tuesday, with users of platform X, formerly known as Twitter, being diverted to a paid-subscription sign-up page when they tried to access it.

X announced in July that TweetDeck, a popular programme that allows users to monitor multiple accounts and lists of users at once, would be available only to “verified” account holders from August.

On Tuesday, users attempting to access the service, now rebranded as X Pro, were required to pay for X’s blue checkmark verification for an annual fee of $84.

The social media firm, bought by billionaire Elon Musk last year, has been thrashing around for ways to make a profit, cutting staff and ramping up its paid-for subscriptions.

Last week, CEO Linda Yaccarino said that the company was “close” to breaking even and would beef up staffing that had been slashed by Musk.

X’s verified users are mostly those who have paid to receive the blue checkmark, though Musk has gifted the verification symbol to some.

TweetDeck, launched more than a decade ago, shows messages in columns and its search and posting functions operate differently to the website or the app.

Twitter bought London-based TweetDeck in 2011, with technology media putting the price tag at $40 million at the time.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

On a tightrope
Updated 16 Aug, 2023

On a tightrope

With the legal noose tightening around the ECP’s neck, it must also contend with the complications of the task before it.
Troll armies
16 Aug, 2023

Troll armies

THE country’s political culture has never plumbed the levels of crassness that have been on display since the last...
Power sector debt
16 Aug, 2023

Power sector debt

PAKISTAN’S moribund power sector has become the Achilles heel of its faltering economy. The losses suffered by a...
Resurgent terrorism
Updated 15 Aug, 2023

Resurgent terrorism

AS the nation enters a period of political transition, there is a critical need to stay focused on counterterrorism...
Out of line
15 Aug, 2023

Out of line

HAS the state criminalised peaceful demonstrations and protests? Is even supporting and sympathising with the PTI ...
Nawaz’s return?
Updated 15 Aug, 2023

Nawaz’s return?

It is surprising that someone who has in the past faced political persecution and seen the inside of jail cells is not willing to face reality today.