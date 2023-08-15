DAWN.COM Logo

Former England bowler Finn retires after injury battle

AFP Published August 15, 2023 Updated August 15, 2023 07:20am

LONDON: Former England fast bowler Steven Finn retired on Monday after the three-time Ashes winner accepted “defeat” in his battle against a host of injury problems.

Finn took 125 wickets in 36 Test appearances for England at an average of 30.4 between 2010 and 2016. The 34-year-old also played in 69 one-day internationals and 21 Twenty20 internationals for England.

Hampered by various injuries, Finn slipped out of the England squad and has not played red-ball cricket since July 2022.

“I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it,” Finn said.

Finn made his county debut with Middlesex aged 16, emerging as a rising star for England following his maiden Test appearance against Bangladesh in 2010.

But after helping England to three Ashes triumphs, Finn’s injury problems took their toll.

He signed for Sussex last year, but a setback in his attempt to recover from a long-running knee problem forced him to bring the curtain down on his 18-year career.

“I retire with some amazing memories with England, Middlesex and Sussex, shared with fantastic people. Those will live with me forever,” he said. “Cricket has given me a lot and I hope to give back to the game in some capacity in the future.

“But, for now, I’ll enjoy watching on without wondering whether my body will be able to make it through another day’s cricket.”

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2023

