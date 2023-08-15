DAWN.COM Logo

Chelsea sign Caicedo for British record fee

Reuters Published August 15, 2023 Updated August 15, 2023 07:20am
Chelsea sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion on an eight-year contract. — Photo courtesy: Chelsea FC’s Twitter account.
LONDON: Chelsea have broken the British transfer record for the second time in a year after announcing the signing of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion on an eight-year contract on Monday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media said Chelsea will pay 115 million pounds ($145.96 million), eclipsing the 106 million pounds record fee the London club paid to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January.

“I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club,” the 21-year-old Caicedo said in a club statement.

“It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.”

