Mancini resigns as Italy head coach

August 14, 2023

ROME: Roberto Mancini has resigned as head coach of the Italian national team, the country’s football federation (FIGC) said on Sunday.

Mancini took charge of the team in 2018 after they failed to qualify for the World Cup, having previously not missed a World Cup finals since 1958.

Following the retirements of veterans Andrea Barzagli, Daniele De Rossi and captain Gianluigi Buffon, Mancini guided a transitional Italy side to success at the European Championship in 2021.

His team also went on a run of 37 games without defeat between Oct 2018 and Oct 2021 — a record in men’s international football.

Italy performed well at the Nations League under Mancini, finishing third in the 2020-21 and 2022-23 editions of the tournament but the team once again failed to qualify for last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

In June, Italy claimed third place at the Nations League finals under Mancini.

“A significant page in the history of the Azzurri, which began in May 2018 and ended with the 2023 Nations League Finals, comes to an end,” the FIGC said in a statement. “In between, the victory at Euro 2020, a triumph conquered by a group in which all the individuals were able to become a team.”

“Taking into account the important and upcoming commitments for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers... the FIGC will announce the name of the new national coach in the next few days.”

Following last year’s failed World Cup qualifying campaign, Mancini came under intense pressure in the Italian media to resign but received backing from the nation’s federation president to continue in the role.

Mancini’s resignation comes just days after the former international forward was given responsibility for Italy’s Under-21 and Under-20 teams in a bid to integrate the same styles and systems of play across age groups.

Italy are next in action in September, when they take on North Macedonia and Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifying matches.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2023

