Today's Paper | August 13, 2023

1 terrorist killed, 3 injured in exchange of fire with security forces in Gwadar: state media

Dawn.com Published August 13, 2023 Updated August 13, 2023 01:38pm

One terrorist was killed and three others injured on Sunday in an exchange of fire with security forces in Balochistan’s Gwadar, Radio Pakistan reported quoting the military’s media affairs wing.

According to the report, which quoted the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched after the presence of the terrorists in the area was reported.

“The security forces have cordoned off the entire area [and] launched [a] search operation,” the ISPR said.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the outlawed TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

A report released by think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies in July said the first half of the current year witnessed a steady and alarming rise in terror and suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 389 people across the country.

Last month, as many as 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in separate military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan. This was the military’s highest single-day death toll from terrorist attacks reported this year.

The Foreign Office (FO) had later confirmed the involvement of Afghan terrorists in the Zhob attack.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

