More monsoon rains predicted from tomorrow

RAWALPINDI: More monsoon rains with occasional gaps are expected in upper parts of the country from August 13 night to August 16.

The Met Office said moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating into upper parts of the country and a westerly wave was also likely to enter these areas on August 13.

Under the influence of these systems, rain/wind-thundershower (with moderate to heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from August 13 (evening/night) to August 16 with occasional gaps.

However, from August 14 to August 16, rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar and in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar on Aug 15 and 16.

The meteorological department warned that moderate to heavy falls may increase the water flows in nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from August 14 to 16.

It stated that moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore on August 14 and 15 and landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Tourists and travelers should remain extra-cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.It also warned that gusty winds may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels and people should stay at safer places during wind-storm/lightning/heavy rains.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2023