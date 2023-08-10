DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 10, 2023

Blast reported at Quetta’s Moti Ram Road: media

Dawn.com Published August 10, 2023 Updated August 10, 2023 05:31pm
Plumes of smoke are seen at Quetta’s Moti Ram Road as a crowd gathers at the site after a blast was heard on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Plumes of smoke are seen at Quetta’s Moti Ram Road as a crowd gathers at the site after a blast was heard on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

A blast has been heard at Quetta’s Moti Ram Road, according to DawnNewsTV.

Television footage showed plumes of smoke following the incident as a crowd gathered at the site.

Several people are reported to have been injured while there is no confirmation of any casualties.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

