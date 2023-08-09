PM Shehbaz to send summary for NA dissolution to President Alvi tonight

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will send a summary to President Dr Arif Alvi today (Wednesday) for the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA).

The government had announced that assemblies would be dissolved on August 9 (today), three days ahead of its mandated period, following which elections are to be held within 90 days.

In his farewell address at the NA today, PM Shehbaz said: “Tonight, with the permission of the House, I will send the advice for the dissolution of the National Assembly to the president.”

Earlier today, the prime minister also chaired the final meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad, according to Radio Pakistan.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz took his coalition partners in confidence regarding the appointment of the caretaker government. He also thanked all the cabinet members for their contribution to Pakistan’s growth during the outgoing government’s 16-month tenure.

Caretaker set-up

During the NA session today, PM Shehbaz also said he would meet the Leader of the Opposition in the NA Raja Riaz to fulfil his constitutional obligation i.e. consultations regarding the appointment of an interim premier tomorrow (Thursday).

“I will meet Raja Riaz sahib tomorrow and shake hands with him … as the Constitution says we discuss names for the interim premier. The first meeting will be held tomorrow … the Constitution gives us three days [to decide the name of the interim PM].

“Then [the matter] will come to the house and if we fail to decide, it will go to the chief election commissioner,” he stated.

The prime minister and the opposition leader can consult on the matter for three days, even after the dissolution of the assembly. In case a consensus is not reached, then the matter is referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz had denied the finalisation of any candidates for the post. “No. None till now … no name has been shortlisted,” he said during an interview on Dawn News show ‘Live with Adil Shahzeb’ when asked about the nominees.

The premier added consultations with the government’s allies and his own party members on the matter were a “continuous process” that would be completed within a day or two.

To a question about a PML-N member being appointed as the interim premier, he said parties in the ruling coalition should make a decision to ensure that the status of the interim prime minister was “generally acceptable” to the people.

Opposition finalises three names

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz told reporters a day earlier that he hoped his meeting with the PM would take place today where these matters would be discussed. He was of the view that consultations would take place at “the right time”.

According to the opposition leader, he had completed the consultation process with his allies and three names for the interim prime minister were almost finalised.

Later, Riaz told Aaj News that the names for the caretaker PM were finalised after he held three meetings with lawmakers from the opposition. “They do not include any politicians, but an economist has been shortlisted,” he revealed.

The opposition leader said he could even consider a politician for the interim PM slot if suggested by the government. Some political observers believed that Raja Riaz is a “friendly opposition leader” so he will not oppose the name chosen by PM Shehbaz for the slot of caretaker prime minister.

Regarding potential delays in elections, Riaz said polls should ideally be held within three months but the approval of the latest census has complicated the matters. “I think the election will be delayed by six months,” he said.

It may be noted that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has already said that general elections could be delayed due to the delimitations of constituencies after the notification of the 2023 census. He expected polls could be delayed till March next year.