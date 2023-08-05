Blast, fire destroy scrap shops in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A scrap market was gutted after a blast triggered a blaze on the China Road here on Friday, rescue officials said.

The blast ripped through the entire market, destroying shops and goods dumped there.

Rescue 1122 personnel along with fire tenders rushed to the spot and put out the blaze after half an hour’s effort.

A press release issued by Rescue 1122 said the exact cause of the blaze was yet to be established, but its personnel had rushed to the spot and put out the fire, thus preventing it from damaging the nearby shops.

The blast, which the locals said was not of a high intensity, occurred in chemical stuff usually sold by the scavenging boys.

“Because of the prompt response of our teams the heavy blaze was brought under control,” Amir Khadam, a Rescue 1122 official, said.

Published in Dawn, Aug 5th, 2023